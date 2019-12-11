$1 million lottery ticket sold at Festival Foods in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine County resident could be $1 million richer after purchasing a lottery ticket at Festival Foods.
On Wednesday the Wisconsin Lottery announced the winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased at the grocery store in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday, the day of the drawing.
The winning numbers were 18, 31, 46, 54, and 61 with a Mega Ball of 25. The Megaplier number was 2.
The $1 million ticket must be claimed at the Lottery's Madison office.
The odds of winning the Mega Millions $1 million prize are 1 in 12,607,307. Mega Millions drawings are Tuesdays and Fridays at 10 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday to be included in that day's drawing.
The jackpot was not won, and the next Mega Millions drawing will be held on Friday with a jackpot estimated at $340 million (cash option of $230.8 million).
According to the Wisconsin Lottery, of each dollar spent on the Wisconsin Lottery, 57 cents goes back to prizes, 30 cents to property tax credits, 7 cents to operations and 6 cents to retailers.
