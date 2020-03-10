Miller Park District Board confirms the 0.1% sales tax affecting Racine County will end March 31

MILWAUKEE — A unanimous 13-0 vote from the Miller Park District Board confirmed that a 0.1% sales tax affecting Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington, Waukesha and Racine counties will end on March 31.
The vote was mostly a formality, after the state Legislature voted to end the tax last year and Gov. Tony Evers signed the bill in November.
The tax was used to fund the planning and construction of Miller Park, the Milwaukee Brewers' home since the start of the 2001 season. The tax took effect in 1996.
"Most of all, the District Board would like to thank the taxpayers and the best fans in baseball. With their support, we continue to enjoy one of the greatest ballparks in the country," Don Smiley, a Racine native who is serves as Summerfest's CEO/president and is chairman of the Miller Park District, said in a statement.
Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said he was glad to see the sales tax end after more than 23 years.
“I’m as big of a Brewers fan as anyone, but Racine County residents should not have to pay for a sports stadium in Milwaukee," Delagrave said in a statement. "For 24 years, the Miller Park sales tax has endured here despite little to no evidence the stadium has benefited Racine County. The end of this tax is long overdue, and I’m glad the day has finally come.”
With more enthusiasm, Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said "I'm so excited!" in a statement. "Along with taxpayers throughout southeastern Wisconsin, I could not be happier! We’ve been waiting for this day for 23 years.
"It's gone. Hallelujah!" Wanggaard continued. "Taxpayers more then held up their end of the bargain. Now we can focus on what’s happening on the field, not who is paying for it. Go Crew and play ball!”
Effective with the 2021 baseball season, Miller Park will be renamed American Family Field.