Miller Park District Board confirms the 0.1% sales tax affecting Racine County will end March 31

MILWAUKEE — A unanimous 13-0 vote from the Miller Park District Board confirmed that a 0.1% sales tax affecting Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington, Waukesha and Racine counties will end on March 31.

The vote was mostly a formality, after the state Legislature voted to end the tax last year and Gov. Tony Evers signed the bill in November.

The tax was used to fund the planning and construction of Miller Park, the Milwaukee Brewers' home since the start of the 2001 season. The tax took effect in 1996.

"Most of all, the District Board would like to thank the taxpayers and the best fans in baseball. With their support, we continue to enjoy one of the greatest ballparks in the country," Don Smiley, a Racine native who is serves as Summerfest's CEO/president and is chairman of the Miller Park District, said in a statement.

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said he was glad to see the sales tax end after more than 23 years.

