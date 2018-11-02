CALEDONIA — A "full closure" of 6 Mile Road near Highway 32 is planned from Nov. 5-11, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Friday.
Utility work is required along 6 Mile Road, the Wisconsin DOT said.
Detours will take motorists along Highway 31 and Highway 32.
The road's closure is considered weather dependent, and could be changed if necessary.
For more information, visit 511wi.gov.
