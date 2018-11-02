Try 1 month for 99¢
Road construction
Buy Now

 

 GREGORY SHAVER, Journal Times file photo

CALEDONIA — A "full closure" of 6 Mile Road near Highway 32 is planned from Nov. 5-11, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Friday.

Utility work is required along 6 Mile Road, the Wisconsin DOT said.

Detours will take motorists along Highway 31 and Highway 32.

The road's closure is considered weather dependent, and could be changed if necessary.

For more information, visit 511wi.gov.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments