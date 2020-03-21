Milaeger's moves farmers market online, giving some vendors a lifeline

CALEDONIA — Anna Moldenhauer, owner of WisConian Delectables which makes hand-crafted chips, like small business owners across the country is worried about whether the COVID-19 pandemic could put her out of business.

“When you’re a new business and you have a million things to do, you don’t always think about, ‘Well what will happen if I have to shut down and I can’t talk to my customers?’” Moldenhauer said.

At last Sunday’s farmers market at Milaeger’s, 3848 Douglas Ave., Caledonia, people practiced social distancing, standing 6 feet away from each other and the vendors. Moldenhauer, who is a thyroid cancer survivor, was still hoarse on Friday from shouting to customers.

Milaeger’s decided this week that it is too risky to hold an in-person farmer’s market. As an alternative, they are operating an online store, where customers can order goods from farmer’s market vendors and customers can pick up their orders at Milaeger’s.

Milaeger’s is no longer taking orders for pickup this Sunday, but for more information or to order for next week, go online to: Milaegers.com/info/farmers-market