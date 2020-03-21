Milaeger's moves farmers market online, giving some vendors a lifeline

CALEDONIA — Anna Moldenhauer, owner of WisConian Delectables which makes hand-crafted chips, like small business owners across the country is worried about whether the COVID-19 pandemic could put her out of business.
“When you’re a new business and you have a million things to do, you don’t always think about, ‘Well what will happen if I have to shut down and I can’t talk to my customers?’” Moldenhauer said.
At last Sunday’s farmers market at Milaeger’s, 3848 Douglas Ave., Caledonia, people practiced social distancing, standing 6 feet away from each other and the vendors. Moldenhauer, who is a thyroid cancer survivor, was still hoarse on Friday from shouting to customers.
Milaeger’s decided this week that it is too risky to hold an in-person farmer’s market. As an alternative, they are operating an online store, where customers can order goods from farmer’s market vendors and customers can pick up their orders at Milaeger’s.
Milaeger’s is no longer taking orders for pickup this Sunday, but for more information or to order for next week, go online to: Milaegers.com/info/farmers-market
“Our Farmers Market will suspend activity temporarily until we are allowed to resume service to our many followers,” Milaeger’s website reads. “However, our goal is still to bring farmers and families together, so we are offering an option for you to One Stop Market Shop.
What did Moldenhauer think when she heard the news?
“If you could put the word ‘Hallelujah’ in big bold with exclamation points,” she said.
She’s probably not the only grateful small-business owner in the area.
“Shopping local is a great way to stay healthy and, at the same time, so important to the welfare and survival of our farmers,” Milaeger’s website reads.
Hard times
Moldenhauer had to pick up 600 bags of chips that were supposed to be sold at Mars Cheese Castle in Kenosha and at Milaeger’s Farmers Market. She has one store, Elegant Farmer in Mukwonago, that is still open and carrying her chips.
She’s teamed up with a El Tazone Mexican Grill, 3823 22nd Ave., Kenosha, which just opened in January, so when they sell carry-out, customers receive a free bag of her chips, just to get her product out there and not let those bags go to waste. And she’s hoping it’ll help her sell a few extra bags.
But she’s worried that without the face-to-face interaction of a farmer’s market, she’ll have some trouble attracting customers.
“The fact that Milaeger’s is doing an online store is awesome; I don’t know how that’s going to translate,” she said. “I’m not meat and produce: I’m not something people have to have.”
While Milaeger’s has given Moldenhauer a small lifeline, it’s not a solution that’s tenable for all of the farmers market vendors, such as the ones that serve hot food. And like many small business owners, she doesn’t have much of a financial cushion.
“All my money is paid out for the supplies, the labor — all in these chips,” she said.
“Shopping local is a great way to stay healthy and, at the same time, so important to the welfare and survival of our farmers.” Milaeger’s website posting
"Shopping local is a great way to stay healthy and, at the same time, so important to the welfare and survival of our farmers."
Milaeger's website posting