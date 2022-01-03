Might schools go virtual again? RUSD is considering it

Public schools in Madison and Milwaukee have gone virtual again to start 2022. The Racine Unified School District is considering doing the same.

“MPS was scheduled to resume in-person learning on January 4, 2022, but due to an influx of reported positive COVID-19 cases among district staff, this emergency safety measure is being implemented,” the district said in a statement.

MPS hopes to return to in-person instruction by Jan. 10.

Likewise, RUSD is considering going virtual, but other area districts say they are not considering it.

Racine

When asked by email if closing school buildings again was a possibility, RUSD spokesperson Stacy Tapp on Sunday replied: “We are reviewing data and will make any decisions going forward based on that information.”

RUSD, which is now planning to resume in-person classes on Wednesday, had been scheduled to welcome students back after winter break Monday. But, due to COVID-19 concerns, the district’s restart was pushed back two days.

That didn’t stop Siena Catholic Schools, which operates five elementary schools in the Racine area as well as St. Catherine’s High School and uses the same busing system as RUSD, from returning to school Monday.

Meanwhile, the head of Racine Unified educators’ union is urging the maximization of safety measures for Racine students.

“We know the best way for students to learn is in-person. However, we also believe in the importance of following science and data to inform decisions impacting public health during this pandemic,” Racine Educators United President Angelina Cruz said in an email. “Given the demographics of the community, our students’ families are at a higher risk of COVID sickness and death. We need protections that maximize safety for our school communities, including N-95 masks, robust access to vaccines and testing, and a short-term pivot to virtual instruction.”

Western Racine COunty

Other districts in Racine County, however, are planning to return in-person without much change, including the Burlington Area School District, Waterford High School and Union Grove High School.

“BASD closely monitors student/staff absences, our district Covid dashboard (bit.ly/3ES0DTR), and local data,” BASD spokesperson Julie Thomas said in an email. “Any shifts to a virtual instructional model (or any school closure) could be based on any or all of these factors, but there are no set parameters dictating a change. We seek to keep our schools as healthy as possible so that we can sustain our in-person learning model.”

In-person learning was also emphasized by Union Grove High School District Administrator Al Mollerskov and Waterford High School District Administrator Lucas Francois, each noting that they believe in-person learning is best.

Mollerskov also pointed to the challenges virtual learning present for both students and educators. UGHS would shift to requiring masks or alternating days of attendance, according to Mollerskov, before choosing to shift to virtual learning.

WUHS does not plan to implement a mask requirement.

“At this time, we’ve had ample time for people that want to be vaccinated to have the opportunity to be vaccinated,” Francois said. “For those that don’t, there’s just an inherent risk that goes along with that that’s accepted by the family that chooses not to be vaccinated. So, we don’t feel that there’s any need to require masks at this point for those that are for the protection of those that are vaccinated.”

While none of the three districts have certain parameters in place that would move instruction online, they all said they are keeping a close eye on the numbers and federal guidelines, and recognized the ongoing surge in cases.

