Midnight fire ends with Racine County home being destroyed
RAYMOND — A home's deck that started on fire around midnight between Monday and Tuesday on Highway K ended up with the one-story house becoming fully engulfed and a total loss, the Racine County Sheriff's Office reported.

No injuries were reported among the home's two residents and their animals, although one firefighter did suffer a knee injury and was treated at the scene.

The home was on the 8000 block of Highway K.

When Racine County deputies responded, they reported that "they were advised that the back of the residence was on fire and the ceiling (was) collapsing."

MABAS (Mutual Aid Box Alarm System) was activated, calling in surrounding fire departments to aid in putting out the major fire.

It was eventually extinguished.

As of Tuesday morning, the fire remained under investigation.

