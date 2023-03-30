MOUNT PLEASANT — Microsoft is set to purchase land in Mount Pleasant to develop a data center, which is part of the tech giant’s plans to spend a total of $1 billion on development in Racine County over the next decade-plus.

The Mount Pleasant Village Board during a meeting Thursday unanimously approved the sale of 315 acres of land to Microsoft for just over $50 million, or $159,000 per acre.

Village board members all expressed enthusiasm for the sale.

“I am so glad to be here for this,” board member Anne Marie Clausen said.

Village Board President Dave DeGroot said the plan had been in the works for nearly a year, and he was impressed that it was kept out of the public eye.

“I just find it remarkable that we were able to keep this quiet, because loose lips along any step of the way can sink ships,” DeGroot said.

The sale also requires approval from the Racine County Board of Supervisors, which is scheduled to consider the issue on April 11 and April 18.

If the county board approves, Microsoft will acquire the land south of Braun Road, north of Highway KR, east of the Canadian Pacific Rail right-of-way and west of 90th Street in Tax Incremental District No. 5. The purchase must be made by July 31.

That land is part of the Foxconn development in Mount Pleasant. Foxconn will receive proceeds from the purchase as a partial reimbursement of net of costs for its original purchase.

The agreement will not lessen any of the obligations that Foxconn has with the village over the land, and it does not provide any new benefits to Foxconn.

Phase one of Microsoft’s development is scheduled to commence no later than July 2026, according to a news release. A second phase is planned for no later than July 2033.

Eight people spoke during the public comment portion of Thursday’s meeting. Most supported the sale, but some had concerns.

Wisconsin state Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, applauded the move, saying it should create an “environment for other businesses to come here.”

Steve Wicklund, Union Grove village president and chair of the Racine County Intergovernmental Cooperation Council, agreed.

“I cannot tell you how excited the whole region is right now,” Wicklund said. “All of Racine County should be super pumped up about this project.”

Alfonso Gardner, eastern Racine County community engagement specialist, said he supports Microsoft coming to the area but wants the corporation to meet with Black residents and hear their concerns and questions related to the project.

“This is too important for them not to meet with everybody,” Gardner said.

One man who said he lives about a mile from the proposed Microsoft site said there are many questions that nearby residents have, including how many employees will work at the data center, management of the surrounding environment and what type of water will be used at the data center.

“I hope that, as concerns are brought up by me or other neighbors, we move forward with our eyes and ears wide open,” the man said.