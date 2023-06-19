VILLAGE OF MOUNT PLEASANT — Innovation and restoration.

With the deal to bring a data center to Mount Pleasant being official for only a month, Microsoft has already committed to helping improve the village.

The tech giant will partner with Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network to restore a portion of Lamparek Creek between between County H and 90th Street in Mount Pleasant.

One hundred acres of prairie, forest and degraded stream buffer will be restored to a native, resilient condition and the creek will be re-meandered to support a healthier aquatic habitat.

Root Pike WIN will lead the restoration project; Microsoft will provide the funding.

“Microsoft is inspired by the work and the team at Root-Pike WIN,” said Paul Englis, Microsoft data center community affairs manager. “It is a privilege to support this restoration project, which we hope will provide the community and future generations with an improved ecological habitat and recreation area in a restored Pike River Watershed.”

Microsoft said this is one of several community investments it has planned.

Restoration for the creek was recommended in the EPA/DNR-approved Pike River Watershed Restoration Plan.

About 1.5 miles of degraded stream buffers — vegetated areas on the sides of rivers or streams that protect the body of water from human activity — will be transformed into high-quality riparian areas.

According to Root Pike WIN, the project will provide aesthetic, functional and recreational upsides, with the possibility of a public multi-use trail being added along the creek.

“Restoring Lamparek Creek and implementing the Pike River Restoration Plan are important goals for the community, and we are thankful for Microsoft’s support of this work,” said Dave Giordano, Root-Pike WIN executive director. “From the first meeting, Microsoft’s development team has been behind the idea of helping us transform this ‘dirty ditch’ into a ‘clean creek’. With funds committed to the Lamparek, Microsoft is helping us move beyond the status quo and investing in the long-term sustainability and protection of this resource and the community.”

Dave DeGroot, Mount Pleasant’s village president, agreed.

“We have the unique opportunity to transform a degraded agricultural ditch into a publicly accessible environmental corridor,” he said. “Microsoft is demonstrating already that they want to be part of this community — the Root-Pike WIN partnership is another step in that direction.”

Racine County and the Village of Mount Pleasant will be involved in planning and implementing the project.

In 2020, Root-Pike WIN and the Village of Mount Pleasant began restoring a nine-acre wetland near Lamparek Creek just East of County Road H and North of County Road KR with funding from the Department of Natural Resources.

Root Pike WIN also teamed with Racine County and the Village of Mount Pleasant to purchase Campbell Woods and grant it a conservation easement, meaning it will preserved.