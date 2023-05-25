Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MOUNT PLEASANT — The purchase agreement between the Village of Mount Pleasant and Microsoft is now complete.

The Village, Racine County, Racine County Economic Development Corp., Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. and Milwaukee 7 announced the closing of the tech giant’s $50 million purchase of a 315-acre parcel of land in the village Thursday.

Microsoft intends to build a data center on the property.

“This is an exciting next step in the process of welcoming Microsoft’s new data center development to Racine County,” said Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave. “This project offers an incredible growth opportunity for our community.”

Microsoft purchased the land in the east section of Area III of Tax Increment District No. 5 from the Village of Mount Pleasant. It was a part of the Foxconn development.

The announcement of the intended sale was made in late March, with a unanimous vote of approval from the Mount Pleasant Village Board on March 30.

The Racine County Board of Supervisors voted 18-1 to approve the purchase in April.

“We are proud to move forward with this highly anticipated development,” said Village of Mount Pleasant President David DeGroot. “The purchase of this land, which has been transformed in recent years, is a win for taxpayers and residents alike.”

Microsoft says it plans to spend $1 billion developing the data center campus.

Pending approvals, work to prepare the site for construction could start as soon as later this year, according to a news release.

