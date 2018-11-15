MOUNT PLEASANT — Michels Corporation, based out of Brownsville in Dodge County, has been announced as the low bidder for the Highway KR construction project. The contract is worth nearly $15 million, and construction is expected to take more than a year to complete.
The plan is to turn a two-mile stretch of KR into a six-lane, divided urban roadway between the east frontage road along Interstate 94 to just east of Highway H, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.
Michels Corporation was the lowest bidder at $14.9 million and will likely be awarded the contract, according to the DOT.
In addition to construction of the road itself, storm sewers and new traffic signals will also be put in place. The DOT said that additional work at the intersection of Wisconn Valley Way and KR is included in the contract as well.
The DOT hopes that there will be substantial completion of the project before Thanksgiving 2019, although some median construction and other finishing work are planned for spring 2020.
Another contract
Michels was founded in Brownsville in 1959 and employs 5,000 people, according to its website.
In March, Michels was among the first companies to be awarded a local Foxconn contract. In addition to constructing roadways, the private company is in charge of constructing the drainage system below ground and creating building pads at Wisconn Valley Science & Technology Park.
In May, Michels picked up another two contracts, worth nearly $250 million combined, for Interstate reconstruction projects near where Foxconn’s plant is already being built.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.