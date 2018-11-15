Try 1 month for 99¢

MOUNT PLEASANT — Michels Corporation, based out of Brownsville in Dodge County, has been announced as the low bidder for the Highway KR construction project. The contract is worth nearly $15 million, and construction is expected to take more than a year to complete.

The plan is to turn a two-mile stretch of KR into a six-lane, divided urban roadway between the east frontage road along Interstate 94 to just east of Highway H, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

Contract signed, work scheduled to start Friday on I-94

Michels Corporation was the lowest bidder at $14.9 million and will likely be awarded the contract, according to the DOT.

In addition to construction of the road itself, storm sewers and new traffic signals will also be put in place. The DOT said that additional work at the intersection of Wisconn Valley Way and KR is included in the contract as well.

The DOT hopes that there will be substantial completion of the project before Thanksgiving 2019, although some median construction and other finishing work are planned for spring 2020.

Yorkville residents rally against construction site for I-94 project

Another contract

Michels was founded in Brownsville in 1959 and employs 5,000 people, according to its website.

In March, Michels was among the first companies to be awarded a local Foxconn contract. In addition to constructing roadways, the private company is in charge of constructing the drainage system below ground and creating building pads at Wisconn Valley Science & Technology Park.

In May, Michels picked up another two contracts, worth nearly $250 million combined, for Interstate reconstruction projects near where Foxconn’s plant is already being built.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
4
1
1
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Adam Rogan (SCHS '14, Drake U. '17) has been covering homelessness, arts & culture and just about everything else for the JT since March 2018. He enjoys mid-afternoon naps, loud music played quietly and social media followers @Could_Be_Rogan

Load comments