Michael Gableman appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight. 2020 election inaccuracies ensued

Michael Gableman, the head of the taxpayer-funded Wisconsin election probe ordered by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Fox News' top-rated show, on Monday night.

In under four minutes, Gableman and Carlson shared multiple inaccuracies and unsubstantiated claims about the 2020 presidential election.

Here's a rundown of three of them:

Carlson: "100 percent voting rates in many nursing homes in Brown, Dane, Kenosha, Milwaukee and Racine counties."

Carlson was quoting from the "Second Interim Investigative Report" released last week by the Office of the Special Counsel, which is led by Gableman.

The quote is misleading at best.

A fuller reading of the report shows that the OSC is only claiming there was 100% voting in 30 Milwaukee County nursing homes, 12 Racine County nursing homes and 24 Dane County nursing homes. The report alleges 97% turnout in nine Kenosha County nursing homes and 95% turnout in 16 Brown County nursing homes, not 100%.

Additionally, those claims were wholly unsubstantiated in the interim report itself. No evidence was provided to support those claims of 100% turnout, other than stating the supposed 100% turnouts themselves.

The report also fails to directly state how the OSC is defining "nursing home." The report does not list the nursing homes for which the investigators claim to have turnout data, nor does it cite where the Office of Special Counsel is getting its turnout rates from.

Milwaukee officials have already countered the nursing home claims with data of their own, indicating the report’s assertions are wholly inaccurate.

In Milwaukee County, Gableman’s report claims there were 1,084 votes cast out of 1,084 registered voters in 30 nursing homes.

But Milwaukee elections officials disclosed data that contradicts this. In an email Thursday morning, Milwaukee Election Commission Executive Director Claire Woodall-Vogg said that in the November 2020 election, there were “579 ballots issued to SVD (special voting deputy) voters; 389 ballots returned; 67.2% return rate,” in the City of Milwaukee.

Asked about the discrepancy between Gableman’s numbers and Milwaukee’s election data, Woodall-Vogg said: “It is not clear if Mr. Gableman understands this, but SVD voters are those who have requested an absentee ballot and are in nursing or assisted living. Voters in independent living — which comprises quite a large number — can vote via mail or with the SVDs. It is their preference.”

It's also impossible for the public to pin down what nursing homes Gableman's assertions are based on.

Depending on your definition, Racine County has six nursing homes, or somewhere between 14 and 17, or dozens, or more than 200. But not 12.

The report does not deny this, saying that its assertion of 100% voter turnout (reportedly 348 votes cast out of 348 registered voters in 12 unidentified Racine County nursing homes) “reflects voting at the nursing homes that the OSC has been able to vet to this juncture. There are more facilities in these counties, and after auditing the votes from other facilities, the above percentages may change.”

Gableman noted last week, regarding turnout rates at nursing homes, “I haven’t fully investigated that yet.”

Gableman: “We had a wave of massive election bribery.”

Several Wisconsinites have alleged that cities taking money from Center for Tech and Civil Life, the nonprofit heavily funded by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan, amounted to bribery.

No courts have seen it that way. Multiple courts found the acceptance of the donations was legal prior to Election Day 2020, as no laws prohibit these donations. It is not uncommon, and often encouraged, for municipalities to seek out private grants.

City leaders in Racine and elsewhere have asserted that accepting these donations was necessary to prevent budget crises, since the state Legislature did not provide extra money to communities ahead of the presidential election even though their election budgets had been largely spent because of the unexpected costs that came with running elections in the early days of the pandemic in spring 2020.

One complaint, filed with the Wisconsin Elections Commission by former Racine alderman Sandy Weidner, alleged that the City of Racine accepting a grant from CTCL constituted an "election bribery scheme," in part because CTCL provided money to Racine in order “to apply for their own grant." Weidner claimed "That just does not happen."

Regardless, there is no law against it.

Gableman called Green Bay “one of the five cities to receive Zuckerberg money.”

This is not true.

More than 200 Wisconsin communities took money from CTCL to help fund their 2020 presidential election efforts. Five cities, Wisconsin's five most-populous including Green Bay, received the lion's share of the money — but they were far from being the only five to receive money via CTCL.

