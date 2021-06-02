Michael Burke: Why I foster rescue dogs, and how you can, too

Two of my 11 foster dogs so far have come from Amish puppy mills, including my second dog. He was a male German shepherd, about 6 years old, who was no longer wanted as a stud.

That absolutely sweet shepherd came to WGR with severe infections in both of his terribly gnarled ears. The veterinarian who examined him said his ears showed that he’d had numerous untreated ear infections in the past. The vet explained that a dog in that kind of misery scratches at the ears, breaking blood vessels. Eventually, hard scar tissue forms inside the ears which are left permanently deformed.

After discovering the infections, that dog’s time with me stretched from 14 days — by which time we had a couple waiting to take him — to 28 days while I administered daily ear treatments.

Thankfully, that shepherd (ultimately named Bumblebee, or Bee for short) will live the rest of his life with two kind people who could not be happier to have him in their home.

From unwanted to cherished

Like Bee, my next foster dog, Shaw, came with his own horror story. He was a small pit bull-terrier picked up as a stray in Georgia after having apparently been shot in one side of his face, just below his ear.