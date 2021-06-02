Michael Burke: Why I foster rescue dogs, and how you can, too

For about the past nine months, I have made multiple new friends.
I have taken all of them into my home, prepared their meals, provided a place for them to sleep and even cleaned up their messes.
Every one of them has left my life within a few weeks or even days, and I have not seen one of them since.
But that’s what usually happens when your new friends are rescue dogs, and your home is their foster home.
A few months after retiring from The Journal Times last spring, I began fostering rescue dogs and volunteering for Racine-based Woof Gang Rescue. Executive Director Jodie Hoffmann-Ruffalo started the nonprofit organization, now based at 1906 Melvin Ave., in 2012.
Let me be clear at the outset: Fostering rescue dogs does not make me special or rare. Last year alone, Hoffmann-Ruffalo said, about 270 WGR volunteers combined to save more than 1,300 dogs’ lives.
But the total was actually close to about 1,800 dogs, she said; when Hoffman-Ruffalo didn’t have enough foster homes available, she took in dogs anyway and sent them to other rescue groups.
Where do they come from?
Most rescue dogs come from animal shelters, Hoffmann-Ruffalo said. WGR often pulls them from shelters in Missouri, Georgia, Arkansas and Texas.
Woof Gang also takes in “breeder releases.”
“A breeder release, or we call them ‘kennel dogs,’ are dogs that are used for breeding, and (the operators) are done with them,” Hoffmann-Ruffalo explained. Some of those animals can definitely be called puppy mill dogs, she added.
This male German shepherd came to Woof Gang Rescue from an Amish puppy mill in Indiana with severe infections that had permanently disfigured …
I spent a few hours one day at Woof Gang Rescue alongside a sweet little female American Eskimo dog that had just had one rear leg amputated after its rescue from an Amish puppy mill. When Hoffmann-Ruffalo took the dog in, she found its leg shattered and untreated. At some point, it became damaged goods to its owner and was cast off to Woof Gang.
“So, (the breeder) is definitely a puppy mill,” Hoffmann-Ruffalo said. “And she’s still in operation in Indiana. And, unfortunately, the authorities can’t really do much because Indiana doesn’t have a law saying how many animals you can have.”
“We’ve taken in a lot of medical dogs from (that operator) because she can just keep breeding and breeding and breeding.”
Two of my 11 foster dogs so far have come from Amish puppy mills, including my second dog. He was a male German shepherd, about 6 years old, who was no longer wanted as a stud.
That absolutely sweet shepherd came to WGR with severe infections in both of his terribly gnarled ears. The veterinarian who examined him said his ears showed that he’d had numerous untreated ear infections in the past. The vet explained that a dog in that kind of misery scratches at the ears, breaking blood vessels. Eventually, hard scar tissue forms inside the ears which are left permanently deformed.
After discovering the infections, that dog’s time with me stretched from 14 days — by which time we had a couple waiting to take him — to 28 days while I administered daily ear treatments.
Thankfully, that shepherd (ultimately named Bumblebee, or Bee for short) will live the rest of his life with two kind people who could not be happier to have him in their home.
This young pit bull terrier named Shaw came to Woof Gang Rescue from a shelter in Georgia with an apparent gunshot wound in one side of his fa…
From unwanted to cherished
Like Bee, my next foster dog, Shaw, came with his own horror story. He was a small pit bull-terrier picked up as a stray in Georgia after having apparently been shot in one side of his face, just below his ear.
I also found a few other small scars on Shaw. My theory is that someone tried to use him for dogfighting and discovered that he had not a mean bone in his body. So the young dog was turned loose.
Fortunately, most of our foster stories have happy endings. With Shaw — who was a completely affectionate goofball — a family of four in South Milwaukee snapped him up and is thrilled to have him.
One of my foster dogs (my fifth) who landed in a terrific home was Sybil, a sleek, young German shepherd mix. She had previously been adopted out by WGR, but the adopter later violated the terms of the adoption contract by trying to get rid of his dog rather than return her to Woof Gang. She is now living in a Racine home with two other canine playmates.
Retired Journal Times reporter Michael “Mick” Burke is one of approximately 200 volunteers who foster dogs for Racine-based Woof Gang Rescue. …
As I write this, my 11th foster is deep in dreamland on his side behind my chair. I brought him into my office so he couldn’t continue punishing a periodical he’d pilfered from my coffee table. Later, he proudly pranced around the house with the empty paper towel roll I gave him for his amusement and mine.
At 9 months old, this Arkansas import named Miki is 43 pounds of kiss-blasting, tail-thrashing, loose-skinned love. We know his exact birthdate, which means he was surrendered to an animal shelter by someone and wasn’t a stray. So, all I know for sure about this guy’s past is that he was unwanted.
I’m pretty sure that will be a temporary situation — go to woofgangrescue.com/miki to read more about his story.
Rewards
My running total of 11 foster dogs pales in comparison with the efforts of many longer-term Woof Gang volunteers. One of them, who mainly takes entire litters of puppies at once, has adopted out more than 300 of them.
Fostering rescue dogs can be very challenging with certain dogs. But I think it’s usually more fun than work. And making a successful adoption is incredibly rewarding.
That does not necessarily make it easy to say goodbye to your foster dog. (Some fosters talk about occasionally “ugly crying” when certain dogs are adopted into a home.)
But with dogs like these, supplies are not limited. There’s always another out there that can use our help. And our home. We are their hope.
Michael Burke is a former Journal Times reporter enjoying his paw-filled retirement.
