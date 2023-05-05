RACINE — Growing up first generation can mean many things. For Samantha Altamirano and Joshua Martinez, it meant seeing a lot of doors being closed in the faces of not only family members, but others like them.

That is what led the couple to create The Spanish Center, 2501 Douglas Ave, a resource center for the Spanish community in Racine, as well as anyone who needs assistance.

Martinez considers the center a “one stop shop” and a beacon of community resources.

“There needs to be safe space created for the Latino community, so they know when they come they feel represented and they feel seen,” Altamirano said.

The two were born, raised and met in Racine.

The Root City was a home they always knew they would come back to, and they also knew they wanted to help the Spanish community one day.

Altamirano is the director of community engagement for the center, while Martinez serves as the director of operations.

They both worked in the nonprofit sector in other parts of the country before returning to Racine.

For Altamirano, being first generation meant translating documents for her parents, but it also meant that her parents always feared being pulled over or questioned by police, not wanting to have their then-undocumented status questioned.

It took many years for her parents to finally receive the citizenship they had been working for since arriving in the United States.

“I saw there was a lot of doors shut,” Altamirano said. “ A lot of nos, more than yeses.”

The center plans to offer document translation, insurance brokering, on-site tax specialists and home lending services — and every person performing these services at the center will be bilingual.

“We want them to be dual language, so they have that capability to help both communities, whether they are just English-speaking or just Spanish-speaking,” Atamirano said.

The center also will host English and Spanish classes to help break down language barrier.

“It’s going both ways,” Martinez said. “We really want to bridge that gap, from the Spanish-speaking community to pretty much the whole other side of the community. From the employer side, if they want to learn more Spanish to maybe be able to communicate better with their employees that do speak Spanish, to just bring everyone together, linking them together.”

The Spanish Center will be home to BI-Link Employment Agency, a staffing service started by the owners to help people find jobs.

Martinez said the agency will work with clients to determine long-term goals.

“We’re not going to throw you into some job just because,” Martinez said. “Let’s use this job placement as a stepping stone for whatever dreams and goals you may have.”

Martinez equated his mission at the center is to The Lorax: He wants to be voice of hope for the Latino people of Racine.

“For me, it’s always been about what’s right and what’s fair and what’s just. That’s the way that I’ve always been,” Martinez said. “ I’ve seen a lot of times where our community has been counted out. It can be because of lack of knowledge, which I think could be a big part of it, of not knowing or not being told or not learning. That’s what really drives me, the sense to help my community and to be that voice of hope.”

Revenue from BI-Link will allow the The Spanish Center to be self-sufficient.

Altamirano said she wished a place like the center existed when she was growing up, having to be a translator and interpreter for her family since the age of 9.

“I think it would have not just helped my family, but so many different families and friends that I know here that also come from immigrant families and undocumented parents,” Altamirano said. “We really hope that it makes an impact now.”

But while the Spanish population is the focus of the center, anyone in need is welcome to benefit from the resources provided by the center and by BI-Link.

“We have a focus on our Latino community, but our doors are open to anyone and everyone,” Altamirano said. “We’re here to service absolutely everyone who may need a job or need resources. We would never exclude anyone. We would never push anyone to the side. Like in our culture, we always say ‘Mi casa es tu casa,’ that’s the vibe we wanna go with.”

The Spanish Center will be holding a grand opening Saturday, May 6, starting at 4:30 p.m.

The event will include music, activities for children and families, food trucks and community resources.

Goods donated to the center from other businesses will be provided for the opening as well.

Altamirano said that she and Martinez were concerned about how the community would react to what they were trying to do, but after receiving support from not only Latino residents in Racine but also Latino-run businesses in the area, she knew this what they were always meant to do.

One of the couple’s favorite activities is meeting other Latino-run business owners, introducing themselves and explaining what they plan to do with the center, a plan that has been shown a lot of love.

“This is why we came back to our community,” Altamirano said.

