Metered parking payments in Racine resume today

Under provisions of the city’s Forward Racine reopening plan, city restaurants beginning May 26 were allowed to resume dine-in service at 50% capacity, continuing heavy reliance by restaurateurs on their carryout, curbside pickup and online delivery services.

Bagged meters appreciated

Among those applauding the city’s move to keep select bagged meters in place for city restaurants and bars offering takeout and curbside pickup services is Ida Alia, co-owner with Gemma Wells and Anna DeBartolo of Salute Italian Restaurant, 314 Main St.

“That is wonderful to have it in front, the two bags for each restaurant,” Alia said of the news, noting the only restaurant service currently being offered at Salute is pickup. “People don’t want to go around looking for a parking place or worry about the meter.

“If they keep on doing that (maintaining bagged meters at restaurants) that would be the best — for us and the other restaurants. It helps a lot.”

Patrick Todd, manager of Ivanhoe Pub and Eatery, 231 Main St., said he was “very thrilled” to hear the news that the city would be keeping bagged meters in place outside restaurants for the foreseeable future.