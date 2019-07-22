RACINE — The Mess Hall is now open. Come and get your grub.
Perhaps one of the near-Downtown area’s best-kept secrets is that inside 820 Main St., the Legacy Museum & Veterans Center, is a restaurant called the Mess Hall, open six and days a week and sometimes Sunday mornings. And it’s just as open to the public as to veterans.
The Mess Hall — which also coexists with the museum, Foxhole Lounge bar and a second-floor banquet hall — has reopened after being closed for nine months for an upgrade. During that time, Racine Area Veterans Inc., which owns the building, put about $200,000 into that upgrade, about half of it for the kitchen alone.
Other improvements to the 1851 building, Gilbert Knapp’s mansion and last home in Racine, included the complete rebuilding of the first-floor bathrooms including new plumbing.
“Right back to the joists,” said Bill May, who served in the Marine Corps and is vice president of operations for RAVI. “That’s why it was so expensive.”
In the dining room, a drop ceiling was removed and new lighting installed, and many parts of the building were repainted.
In the second-floor banquet hall, the floor was redone, the drop ceiling removed, fans and new lighting installed, the windows and cabinets redone. RAVI also plans to add audiovisual capabilities to set up the room for corporate events, May said.
May said the money for the upgrades came both from the organization’s treasury and from a bequest by Harald Kahlert.
New kitchen
As with the first-floor bathrooms, everything in the Mess Hall’s kitchen is new back to the joists, said Dale Sinnen, the chef. That includes all new equipment, new hood and a new floor.
The dining room can seat up to 52 people and another 45 in the front part of the building, which includes the bar and two side rooms. They can seat up to 100 people in the upstairs banquet hall for corporate events, baby or wedding showers and the like.
The Mess Hall’s breakfast menu includes four different omelets: The Private; The NCO; The Officer; and the Big Mess. The lunch/dinner menu includes appetizers, wraps or deli sandwiches with French fries for $7, a half-pound build-your-own burger and a Friday fish fry with perch, cod or shrimp.
The Mess Hall also does catering, Sinnen said.
The Legacy Museum & Veterans Center has its own rear parking lot, accessible from Wisconsin Avenue.
The Mess Hall is open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and Saturday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday and an “SOS” — (expletive) on a shingle — breakfast every first and third Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon. For more information about the Mess Hall call 262-635-8387.
This building has a great history in Racine, the place looks great!
There are a lot of great things happening in downtown Racine!
