YORKVILLE — Merz North America, less than a year after an extensive $3.5 million consolidation and expansion that retained 175 jobs, is announcing today that it is expanding operations in GrandView Business Park, a move expected to add 26 jobs by the end of 2019.
The company’s GrandView location, located at 13900 Grandview Parkway, which went into operation on April 20, will now serve as a “Center of Excellence,” or a hub for supply chain, engineering, manufacturing operations, administrative and support functions, quality control, human resources and finance.
Last year, the consolidation was expected to add 20 jobs at a total cost of $3 million, but the company ended up spending an extra $500,000 while anticipating six more jobs.
The new jobs will be a mix of entry- and high-level engineering positions, for which the industry benchmark pay range is $60,000 to $150,000 plus benefits, according to Matthew Anderson, vice president of technical operations.
Merz is a privately held company based in Germany. Globally, Merz specializes in research and development of drugs for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric diseases and developed the world’s first drug for the treatment of moderate to severe stages of Alzheimer disease.
Locally, the company manufactures:
- Radiesse, a skin filler used by plastic surgeons and dermatologists for smoothing wrinkles and lines.
- Coaptite, a product used by urologists for urinary incontinence.
- Prolaryn, used to repair damaged vocal cords.
- Calcium hydroxyapatite particles, which are sold to a global medical device company for manufacturing of bone screws used in surgery. Merz also sells the particles to other small startup medical device companies for 3-D printing of medical products.
With the support of a $750,000 forgivable Racine County loan administered by Racine County Economic Development Corp., Merz committed to a $3.5 million capital investment in GrandView Business Park. Anderson said the consolidation will increase the efficiency of Merz’s Wisconsin operations and fuel the company’s continued growth in Wisconsin.
Because of RCEDC’s help, Anderson said, the decision to stay in Yorkville was much easier.
“We couldn’t have done this without the support of (RCEDC),” Anderson said. “When we were going through this process, we were very clearly looking at all options, including moving out of Wisconsin.”
Before consolidating, the company operated four Racine County locations. Another at 4133 Courtney St., Raymond, in the Blackhawk Industrial Park, remains in operation.
here i thought they did this on their own and at the end of the article; a $750,000 forgivable loan. Well, I guess it's less than Kimberly Clark who then took 100 jobs away and who knows how much each job at foxconn will ever cost, probably no one will want to do the accounting on foxconn. Giving tax payer money to private companies, sounds a lot like socialism to me.
