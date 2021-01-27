Merger gives Racine YMCA a new mission: mental health, because 'It makes so much sense'

RACINE — Nearly a year after announcing a merger, officials with the Racine Family YMCA and the Family Service of Racine say their alliance of physical health and mental health is showing great promise.

“It makes so much sense,” said Brenda Hughes, chief philanthropy officer for the YMCA.

Known for its longstanding emphasis on physical fitness, the YMCA announced last March that it was merging with Family Service, an agency equally recognized for its advocacy of mental health.

The Family Service headquarters at 420 Seventh St. has since become a branch of the YMCA, and a couple of family-oriented programs have been relocated from the YMCA to the new branch.

Time of heightened need

Liz Hanson Will, formerly the Family Service executive director and now YMCA branch manager, said the merger is helping to boost public awareness of mental health issues at a time of heightened need.

By aligning her agency with a high-profile entity like the YMCA, Will said, “mental health finally got the attention it deserves.”

The consolidation of the two well-established organizations, however, has been slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic.