Merger gives Racine YMCA a new mission: mental health, because 'It makes so much sense'

RACINE — Nearly a year after announcing a merger, officials with the Racine Family YMCA and the Family Service of Racine say their alliance of physical health and mental health is showing great promise.
“It makes so much sense,” said Brenda Hughes, chief philanthropy officer for the YMCA.
Known for its longstanding emphasis on physical fitness, the YMCA announced last March that it was merging with Family Service, an agency equally recognized for its advocacy of mental health.
The Family Service headquarters at 420 Seventh St. has since become a branch of the YMCA, and a couple of family-oriented programs have been relocated from the YMCA to the new branch.
Time of heightened need
Liz Hanson Will, formerly the Family Service executive director and now YMCA branch manager, said the merger is helping to boost public awareness of mental health issues at a time of heightened need.
By aligning her agency with a high-profile entity like the YMCA, Will said, “mental health finally got the attention it deserves.”
The consolidation of the two well-established organizations, however, has been slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Aside from the general widespread disruption of COVID-19, the public health crisis has created distractions making it difficult to fully implement the merger. For example, the YMCA is awaiting state certification as a mental health provider, which will allow officials to formally dissolve Family Service as a separate entity.
YMCA President Ahmad Qawi said the merger will expand his organization’s mission by integrating Family Service’s “rich history” into the alliance.
Although the YMCA offers opportunities in physical fitness, organized sports, family counseling, leadership training and healthy eating, Qawi said, mental health was one component that was missing.
“That was the big sale for me,” he said of the merger idea.
The merger was announced last March — just as the coronavirus pandemic was starting — and became effective April 1. It followed two years of discussion about combining the two Racine-based nonprofits.
Based at 245 Main St., the YMCA has served the area for more than 130 years, now including branches at 141 N. Main St., 924 Center St. and 8501 Campus Drive in Mount Pleasant.
Family Service got started in 1910, originally known as the Central Association. Its focus shifted over the years, from housing soldiers to offering child day care and operating a visiting nurses network.
For the past 40 years or so, the agency has concentrated on mental health services, with licensed therapists seeing clients in the three-story facility at 420 7th St. The staff also operates supervised family visitations and related services.
Clients come from as far away as Kenosha County and Milwaukee County.
Financial issues ;led to merger
Despite serving about 750 people a year, Family Service began experiencing financial issues, which precipitated the YMCA merger talks that began around 2018.
With the merger, Will said, her staff can pour all of its energy into serving clients, and stop worrying about infrastructure needs and other operational details being managed by the YMCA.
“The partnership is going well,” she said.
YMCA officials envision transforming the Family Service location, now the fourth YMCA branch, into a specialized family center. The new branch houses the YMCA’s relocated Focus on Fathers program and First Choice Pre-Apprenticeship jobs program.
Qawi said the COVID-19 has created distractions, but officials hope soon to turn more attention to making the new branch fully operational.
“It’s a great opportunity for us,” he said. “It opens up a lot more doors.”
Hughes, who oversees fundraising for the YMCA, said some donors are more eager to open their wallets once they discover that the YMCA’s mission has grown to include mental health services.
Joining forces with the Family Service group, Hughes said, was an excellent strategic move.
“There’s just such an alignment across the board,” she said.
For Will and her staff, joining the YMCA has allowed them to concentrate on helping clients, and it has elevated their profile by making them part of the respected YMCA brand.
The timing of the new alignment comes amid an increased need for mental health services, as the coronavirus outbreak leads to greater anxiety and isolation for many people, and as the intense national political climate adds even more stress for some.
Once the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed, Will said, she and other YMCA leaders are contemplating ways to boost their offerings in mental health.
“There’s a lot of ideas for the future,” she said. “The vision is there.”