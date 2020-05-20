Merchants moving to former Sam’s Club building

“We’re excited to enter into our 10-year lease,” he said. “The big thing is to expand and grow, which we have done and are continuing to look at … We’re always looking to grow, always looking to add talent in every aspect of our business.”

A key strategic acquisition

Calling its Racine-based operations “everything we could possibly want in an acquisition,” Torcomian said Merchants, which already ranks as Budd’s largest divisional operation, was an opportune acquisition in alignment with the company’s growth-oriented mindset.

“We run a coast to coast operation and this (Merchants) gives us proximity to be within 24 hours of 90% of the population of the lower 48 states,” he noted. “It’s a critical piece — it gives us presence moving east to west and north to south. It’s a good transit location … with proximity to Chicago, Milwaukee. Being in the center of the country there’s a lot of activity, and Wisconsin is a great manufacturing state. We have a great, talented labor pool in Racine and Wisconsin is a business-friendly state, which is why we are focused on growth here.”

While times are economically challenging across the U.S. due to COVID-19, Torcomian said he’s optimistic looking forward that brighter days are ahead.

“Business levels are flat, but not as off as much as I thought they would be,” he noted. “We’re holding our own. Things this year are a little bit different, but they’ll come back to normal … We’re bullish on the business — bullish on where we are and where we’re going.”

Racine-based Merchants, a division of Budd Van Lines, will be moving in early June from its 40,000-square-foot longtime home at 1215 State Street (pictured) to the 115,800-square-foot former Sam’s Club location at 6200 Regency West Drive.

