Mental health facilities full: Racine man accused of murder still in jail months after he should've been moved

More than three months later, he’s still in jail in Racine. The state says there is no room for him at any one of the facilities to which he was supposed to have been transferred months ago.

Tamir Williams, 34, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the Aug. 28 shooting death of Andre Sandoval, 21, outside of Angel’s Beauty Salon, 2221 Durand Ave., Mount Pleasant.

According to police investigation, Sandoval allegedly refused to pay for a haircut and, when he left the salon, Williams allegedly followed him out and shot him.

Williams was found not competent to stand trial in October. The reviewing doctor felt the defendant could gain competency with treatment.

As of Friday, Williams was still sitting in the Racine County Jail, where he’s been since the day of the shooting, having never been transported to a more appropriate facility by the Department of Health Services.A DHS spokesperson said that she could not comment on Williams’ case specifically, but added that the department’s facilities “are operating at capacity for inpatient services,” indicating that there is no room in its facilities to take in Williams.

Staffing shortages

As at other care centers across the country, facilities that serve those with disabilities and those with mental illness experienced severe labor shortages even before the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020. Recent outbreaks in COVID cases, led by the delta and omicron variants of the coronavirus, have made the situation worse.

In early December, the Wisconsin National Guard sent 60 members to shore up staff in four facilities: Mendota Mental Health Institute, Winnebago Mental Health Institute, Southern Wisconsin Center and Central Wisconsin Center. Joe Trovato, a spokesman for the Wisconsin National Guard, said that was the first time the National Guard had ever been dispatched to assist mental health facilities.

Williams was supposed to be transported to MMHI, one of two psychiatric hospitals operated by DHS. MMHI provides services for male defendants with court-ordered competency evaluations and later treatment. The facility also treats defendants who have been found not guilty by reason of mental illness.

“While we cannot speak to any person or specific situation ... we can tell you that we are required to treat mental health referrals from the criminal justice system and is coordinated by the county of that court,” Jennifer Miller, the DHS spokesperson, said in an email. “These referrals include competency to stand trial evaluations, competency restoration, and care and treatment for people found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

“There has been unprecedented growth in these referrals. We are using all available space at our facilities to serve these patients.”

What happened to the asylums? And should we bring them back? | Part 1 of series For people having mental health crises, there’s often no place for them to go. That’s why they end up in jail so often — more often than they end up getting actual, long-term help.

Since the mid-20th century, the U.S. has repeatedly disinvested in long-term mental health care facilities, leading to the current shortage being faced, thus overloading jails and other incarceration facilities with inmates who have severe mental illness.

“Our challenges are not unique,” Miller said. “Many states are struggling to meet the increased demand for mental health referrals from the criminal justice system.”

Competency

A person is deemed competent to stand trial when they are able to understand the proceedings, the charges against them and to participate in their own defense.

Being ruled not competent to stand trial is different than being ruled not guilty by reason of mental defect, or NGI.

In an NGI case, the defendant’s mental state at the time of the offense is closely examined as is their ability to tell right from wrong.

But with a competency issue, the doctor must determine whether the defendant is likely to regain competency with treatment, in which case the trial will resume after the defendant has received the appropriate treatment and is deemed competent.

If a defendant is unlikely to regain competency, the court may pursue a number of options, including in Wisconsin a Chapter 51 commitment. The introduction to Chapter 51 of state statutes reads “It is the policy of the state to assure the provision of a full range of treatment and rehabilitation services in the state for all mental disorders and developmental disabilities and for mental illness, alcoholism and other drug abuse. There shall be a unified system of prevention of such conditions and provision of services which will assure all people in need of care access to the least restrictive treatment alternative appropriate to their needs, and movement through all treatment components to assure continuity of care, within the limits of available state and federal funds and of county funds required to be appropriated to match state funds. To protect personal liberties, no person who can be treated adequately outside of a hospital, institution or other inpatient facility may be involuntarily treated in such a facility.”

Adam Rogan of The Journal Times and Emily Hamer of Lee Newspapers contributed reporting to this article.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.