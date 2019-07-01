MOUNT PLEASANT — The two people who died in a fiery five-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 on June 19 have officially been identified.
The two men were identified by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office on Monday as Kenneth Rogers, 40, and Jeffrey Johnson, 45. Both men were from Milwaukee.
Rogers was the driver of the tractor trailer heading south on I-94 near 50th Road on the day of the crash. He reportedly made a lane change, hit a construction barrier and overcorrected, then hit the median wall and pushed it into the northbound lanes.
Johnson was the driver of the tractor trailer heading north. Three vehicles had already hit the median, so Johnson was attempting to avoid crashing into the vehicles and the median when he veered off the road and went over the barrier wall near Kraut Road. His vehicle burst into flames after the crash.
Lillian Moss Johnson, the widow and administrator of the estate of Jeffrey Johnson of Milwaukee, on Thursday filed a lawsuit against Kenneth Rogers and against the company that employed Rogers, Warehouse Transport Services Inc. and Hansen Storage.
According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, the crash is still under investigation.
Your Husband was a hero, no reason to show your greed and sue.
