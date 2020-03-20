3 men in Wisconsin dead from COVID-19; confirmed cases in the state now 206

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin has increased to 206. Racine County's count is still three, the same number it was Thursday.

On Thursday, there were 155 confirmed cases in the state.

Three people are now dead in Wisconsin from the novel coronavirus. Gov. Tony Evers confirmed the first two deaths, a man in his 90s from Ozaukee County and a man in his 50s from Fond du Lac County, Thursday night. The third death, a 66-year-old man in Milwaukee, was reported Friday afternoon.

"Unfortunately this number (of deaths) is expected to rise and things will get worse before they get better," Evers said Friday afternoon. "Our hearts go out to the families and communities mourning these loved ones."

Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm added, "We do expect the situation to worsen ... These deaths won't be the only deaths. There will be more."