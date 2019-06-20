Men charged in Kenosha boy's death

KENOSHA — A Kenosha man said he was smoking marijuana in another room when a 5-year-old began playing with a loaded handgun and accidentally killed himself inside a residence in the 2000 block of 60th Street here, according to the court documents.
Javonn Cannon, 24, was charged with homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon and drug possession on Thursday in the Monday death of Dakari Weldon.
Cannon, along with his 24-year-old brother Jovann Cannon, rushed the child to Froedtert Kenosha Hospital, 6308 Eighth Ave., and dropped him off at the emergency room before driving away.
Weldon was pronounced dead at the hospital. He died from a single bullet wound that entered his abdomen and exited his back.
Javonn Cannon was issued a $10,000 cash bond by court commissioner Loren Keating on Thursday. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on June 28. Cannon faces up to 10 years in prison and a $25,000 fine.
Jovonn Cannon, Javonn’s younger brother by eight months, purchased the 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun on June 6. He has a concealed-carry permit for the weapon. He was charged with a misdemeanor for leaving a loaded firearm near a child.
“When the court read the criminal complaint, I assume it reads of heartbreak and stupidity for the two adults who have criminal liability in this case,” Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley said.
“Particularly (Javonn Cannon), who loaded this firearm, placed it in a location where it was within access of the 5-year-old and left the room to essentially consume marijuana outside of any adult supervision with a loaded weapon left in the proximity to that 5-year-old.”
Three children in the home
Javonn Cannon, Jovonn Cannon and their sister, Unique Cannon, were inside the house, along with three children, when the incident occurred.
Javonn Cannon said he was rearranging a bedroom and placed the gun on top of the bed before leaving the room to walk downstairs and light a blunt, or cigarette, on the kitchen stove.
He said he was gone no longer than three minutes and went back into his own bedroom to take “a couple more hits.”
Javonn Cannon said he soon noticed Weldon was playing with the gun and instructed him to give it back. Javonn Cannon said he tried to take the gun away when it discharged. He then noticed Weldon was crying and bleeding from his back.
“He was in absolute shock when he heard the gun went off,” defense attorney Denise Hertz-McGrath said. “He had no idea the gun was loaded.”
Race to the hospital
According to court documents, the brothers jumped into Jovonn’s vehicle and raced to the hospital, striking multiple parked vehicles on Eighth Avenue.
Javonn Cannon carried Weldon out of the backseat of the vehicle and placed him on a bed in the emergency room.
Javonn’s sister arrived at the hospital as he was leaving. The brothers drove to a nearby family member’s house and hid the weapon in a garage before deciding to notify the police.
Kenosha Police said hospital staff was the first to report the shooting.
“This is horrendous and tragic,” Keating said. “It was likely preventable. The sad part is this young man is expired as a result. There is an allegation here of a fair degree of senselessness.”
Javonn Cannon was previously charged with obstruction for giving a false name to a police officer and was charged with a series of crimes in another incident in which he broke down a door and destroyed a cellphone to prevent a woman from calling 911.
Jovonn Cannon has no prior criminal record.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.