Memories to go: Remembering favorite Racine restaurants of yore

Opened in April 1978 at 623 Wisconsin Ave., 136-seat Andrea’s was opened by restaurateur Tom Vasiliou and two other partners, including Paul Bouraxis. The restaurant was named after Bouraxis’ 2-year-old son. Over the ensuing years, Vasiliou bought out his partners.

Andrea’s operated 24 hours a day, seven days a week, catering to a busy clientele heavy on downtown workers, lawyers, politicians, judges and sheriff’s deputies as likely THE safest eatery downtown, even at three in the morning.

Andrea’s was also a favorite dining destination for beloved Gilmore Junior High School — yeah, I’m dating myself — charter instrumental and vocal music teachers Merritt H. (1923-2011) and Christine (1930-2000) Bissell.

For my family, Andrea’s was a largely dinner destination and, like clockwork, “Mr. and Mrs. B” could invariably be spied having dinner in their regular booth at Andrea’s. As a kid, seeing teachers outside of school was about as close to celebrity stardom as you could get in 1970’s Racine, sort of like catching a glance of Humphrey Bogart or Lauren Bacall dining at Sardi’s in New York. The Bissells were there so regularly, I began to think they lived there when they weren’t at Gilmore, residing in a back room or perhaps upstairs of the restaurant and taking their meals in Andrea’s dining room.