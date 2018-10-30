Try 1 month for 99¢
Shooting Synagogue

A person stands Monday in front of Stars of David displayed in front of the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh with the names of those killed in Saturday's deadly shooting in Pittsburgh.

 Matt Rourke, Associated Press

RACINE — Beth Israel Sinai Congregation, 3009 Washington Ave., is planning to host a memorial service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, for the shooting victims of Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

The public is welcome to attend, congregation officials said. Beth Israel Sinai Congregation is a member of Racine Interfaith Coalition, which released the announcement about the service.

On Monday, congregants, family, friends and people not connected to the congregation packed a synagogue in suburban Milwaukee to commemorate the lives lost in the shooting attack in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

All of the 1,000 seats were filled at Congregation Beth Israel Ner Tamid in Glendale Monday night and hundreds more people lined the walls and entrances for a community gathering hosted by the Milwaukee Jewish Foundation. Some wore stickers that read "Stronger than Hate." Crowd members held hands and lifted their arms in a show of solidarity against the hate that motivated a gunman to kill 11 people and injure six at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Cantors sang psalms, the Israeli national anthem and "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Uniformed police officers stood guard outside the Glendale synagogue, in the entrances and inside the sanctuary.

