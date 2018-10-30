RACINE — Beth Israel Sinai Congregation, 3009 Washington Ave., is planning to host a memorial service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, for the shooting victims of Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.
The public is welcome to attend, congregation officials said. Beth Israel Sinai Congregation is a member of Racine Interfaith Coalition, which released the announcement about the service.
On Monday, congregants, family, friends and people not connected to the congregation packed a synagogue in suburban Milwaukee to commemorate the lives lost in the shooting attack in Pittsburgh on Saturday.
All of the 1,000 seats were filled at Congregation Beth Israel Ner Tamid in Glendale Monday night and hundreds more people lined the walls and entrances for a community gathering hosted by the Milwaukee Jewish Foundation. Some wore stickers that read "Stronger than Hate." Crowd members held hands and lifted their arms in a show of solidarity against the hate that motivated a gunman to kill 11 people and injure six at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.
Cantors sang psalms, the Israeli national anthem and "The Star-Spangled Banner."
Uniformed police officers stood guard outside the Glendale synagogue, in the entrances and inside the sanctuary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.