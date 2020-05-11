Memorial Drive lot slated for metal recycling drop-off; materials not processed on-site

“If we are to be business-friendly, as we often are criticized as not being, this would be the exact opposite of what would ultimately communicate a business-friendly city,” Tate said. “When they met their requirements, they met the need, they presented themselves and they’ve been waiting over a month to get to this point. And to be kicked down the road for two more weeks for not really getting any additional facts that actually would affect whether they should operate in this space sends a negative message to those who want to operate businesses in the City of Racine, particularly industrial or manufacturing-type businesses.”