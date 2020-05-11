Memorial Drive lot slated for metal recycling drop-off; materials not processed on-site

RACINE — The site where, earlier this year, an application to crush and recycle gravel and concrete was denied is now set to be a drop-off site for recyclable metals and vehicles.
The lot at 1917 S. Memorial Drive is owned by Pioneer Products, which is located just north of the site. The site was split into two lots which Pioneer had hoped to sell to Pewaukee-based Zignego Co., which wanted to use it for crushing and recycling gravel from Highway 11 and other city road projects. The proposal was denied by the city Planning, Heritage and Design Commission due to concerns about dust, noise and heavy traffic raised by area residents and businesses.
The Planning Heritage and Design Commission, followed by the City Council on Tuesday, approved a proposal from Larry Ehrlich of Waukesha Iron and Metal to establish a collection site for recyclable metals and vehicles, despite concerns voiced by some aldermen that the approval was rushed and the public wasn’t properly informed in advance of the project.
How is this different?
One of the key differences between Ehrlich’s proposal and Zignego’s is that the conditional-use permit is only for the collection of material that will be separated on-site into ferrous and non-ferrous metals, then transported to Waukesha for processing. Ehrlich told the Planning Commission that he anticipated having four to six trucks transporting materials daily and moving vehicles at least once a day.
The lot will be partially paved for a customer parking lot and a 6,000 square-foot warehouse and 1,200 square-foot office building built with a 12-foot privacy fence surrounding the lot. The permit specified that stored materials could be no higher than ten feet.
Ehrlich told the Planning Commission that he planned to hire up to 20 people for the site who would earn $60,000 annually. The starting hourly wage is $17 an hour but on average employees work around 60 hours a week; the $60,000 salary takes into consideration overtime pay. The planned hours of operation are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the site open to the public from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
As of Tuesday’s hearings, a stormwater drainage plan was required and all built spaces had to be completed before installation of an electronic sign advertising the business was installed.
Alderman Trevor Jung asked city staff about the risk of dust; concerns about dust, particularly from A-1 Auto Body owner Ralph Wagner across the street from the lot, were a major factor in the gravel recycling proposal being denied. Jeff Hintz from City Development said that the unpaved portions of the lot would “not be well-trafficked.”
Several commissioners and aldermen asked about environmental factors, particularly with fluids from vehicles that were be dropped off at the site. Ehrlich told the Planning Commission that his company operates under a permit from Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources at the Waukesha location as well at another drop-off location they operate in Milwaukee’s Third Ward.
“Which we will be compliant with,” Ehrlich said. “I’m very familiar with what we do. (I’ve) been doing it my whole life, like my grandfather. It’s in our blood.”
Too quick?
One of the concerns that came up during both meetings was if businesses and residents adjacent to the lot were notified in a timely manner before both the Planning Commission and City Council were scheduled to vote on item on Tuesday.
Matthew Sadowski informed the Planning Commission that state statutes required an applicant to receive a response from the commission with 45 days of submitting their application. By Tuesday, they were already overdue.
The Planning, Heritage and Design Commission ultimately recommended the City Council approve the application, 4-2. Alderman Jung, Commissioners Christina Hefel, Marvin Austin and Sam Peete voted in favor. Alderman Mollie Jones and Commissioner Mario Martinez abstained.
The City Council debated whether to postpone a final vote for two weeks to gather more information about the project. But some aldermen argued that those two weeks weren’t ultimately going to change the decision they make, which is whether the proposed use for the site matches its zoning, which is Industrial-2.
“Across the street is an auto body shop. Behind it is a train track,” said Alderman John Tate II, “As far as what goes there, this is the kind of business — one that doesn’t kick up a bunch of dust and potentially pollute the surrounding neighbors — that would be appropriate for that area.”
Tate also expressed concerns that deferring for two weeks after an applicant had already waited since the beginning of March for a hearing, would send a negative message to the business community.
“If we are to be business-friendly, as we often are criticized as not being, this would be the exact opposite of what would ultimately communicate a business-friendly city,” Tate said. “When they met their requirements, they met the need, they presented themselves and they’ve been waiting over a month to get to this point. And to be kicked down the road for two more weeks for not really getting any additional facts that actually would affect whether they should operate in this space sends a negative message to those who want to operate businesses in the City of Racine, particularly industrial or manufacturing-type businesses.”
The motion to defer for two weeks was voted down 10-5. Tate, Jung, Edwin Santiago, Jennifer Levy, Maurice Horton, Marcus West, Mary Land, Natalia Taft, Jason Meekma and Melissa Lemke voted against deferment. Aldermen Jones, Jeff Coe, Jeffrey Peterson, Carrie Glenn and Henry Perez voted in favor.
The proposal was ultimately approved 10-5. Tate, Jeff Coe, Santiago, Levy, Peterson, Horton, Land, Taft and Lemke voted to approve it along with the consent agenda. Jung, Jones, Glenn, Perez and Meekma voted in favor of voting on the item separately from the consent agenda, which failed.
