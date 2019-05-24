Try 3 months for $3

RACINE COUNTY — These local parades and programs are scheduled to be held in observance of Memorial Day:

Saturday

Sturtevant Memorial Day Parade: The parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 26, at Schulte Elementary School, 8515 Westminster Drive, Sturtevant, and proceeds north on 86th Street, west on Buckingham Drive, west on Broadway Drive, north on 97th Street, east on Hulda Drive and north on 95th Street. Ceremony follows at South Park, 95th Street and Hulda Drive.

Sunday

Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day Program, 11 a.m., at the cemetery, 21731 Spring St., Dover.

Monday

Memorial Day Parade: Organized by the Racine Area Veterans Council, the Racine Memorial Day Parade steps off promptly at 10 a.m. Monday, May 27, at West Boulevard and Washington Avenue, Racine, and will end with a memorial ceremony at Graceland Cemetery’s Veterans Memorial, shortly after 11 a.m.

Veterans Memorial Day Parade: Parade starts at 9 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Kane and Edward streets and proceeds through Downtown Burlington. Ends at Echo Park for the Veteran’s ceremonial tribute at approximately 10 a.m.

