RACINE COUNTY — These local parades and programs are scheduled to be held in observance of Memorial Day:
Saturday
Sturtevant Memorial Day Parade: The parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 26, at Schulte Elementary School, 8515 Westminster Drive, Sturtevant, and proceeds north on 86th Street, west on Buckingham Drive, west on Broadway Drive, north on 97th Street, east on Hulda Drive and north on 95th Street. Ceremony follows at South Park, 95th Street and Hulda Drive.
Sunday
Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day Program, 11 a.m., at the cemetery, 21731 Spring St., Dover.
Monday
Memorial Day Parade: Organized by the Racine Area Veterans Council, the Racine Memorial Day Parade steps off promptly at 10 a.m. Monday, May 27, at West Boulevard and Washington Avenue, Racine, and will end with a memorial ceremony at Graceland Cemetery’s Veterans Memorial, shortly after 11 a.m.
Veterans Memorial Day Parade: Parade starts at 9 a.m. Monday, May 27, at Kane and Edward streets and proceeds through Downtown Burlington. Ends at Echo Park for the Veteran’s ceremonial tribute at approximately 10 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.