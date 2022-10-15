Member of Burlington task force on race says 'That's just not OK' after another Confederate flag is displayed near Downtown

BURLINGTON — Another display of a Confederate flag is causing concern as Burlington community leaders work to improve race relations in the city.

Unlike other incidents of flags flying on poles or vehicles, this one is displayed inside the window of an apartment near Downtown Burlington.

A member of the city’s task force on race relations says all such displays should be taken seriously as a message of intolerance and an implied threat against people of color.

Brittany Angley-Thorngate, a task force member, said she would contact the building owner and ask him to have the flag removed.

“That’s just not OK,” she said. “People need to understand that that is really harmful.”

The flag was flying this week in the window of a second-floor apartment in the 200 block of West State Street, just west of downtown and across from the city’s Catholic school complex.

Wayne Amborn, owner of the duplex property, said he was unaware of the Confederate flag display. He said he would ask the tenants to remove it from the window.

As the building owner, Amborn said, he has some right to control what happens on the property, including what is displayed in the windows.

Amborn said the Confederate flag is not necessarily always intended as a racist symbol, but he recognizes that it causes problems in the neighborhood.

“I don’t like it,” he said.

The flag is objectionable to many people because it has become the emblem of the Confederacy that fought against the U.S. in the Civil War, which was fought largely to maintain legalized slavery in the South.

The most common Confederate flag — featuring crossing blue stripes with white outlines and white stars on a red background, including the one seen in the Burlington window — was never actually the national flag of the Confederacy, but rather is considered a “battle flag.” It has become more commonly flown in the 157 years since the Confederacy collapsed than in the four years while the Confederacy actually existed, usually either as (or simultaneously as) a sign of Southern pride and/or white supremacy.

Burlington, whose population is predominantly white, has been dealing with racial tensions in recent years in the schools and the community at-large.

Just last month, the leader of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism reported receiving a racist death threat in her mailbox — an incident being investigated by police.

Angley-Thorngate confronted city officials this summer after finding a Confederate flag flying in her neighborhood, outside another duplex in the 100 block of 100 block of East Jefferson Street. In that case, the property owner directed her tenants to remove the flag.

Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty then appointed Angley-Thorngate and her spouse, Josiah Angley-Thorngate, to the city’s task force, which is working to implement programs or services promoting racial tolerance and diversity.

Angley-Thorngate said she plans to report about the new Confederate flag display either to the task force or possibly again to the Burlington City Council.

Seeing the flag flown in her community, she said, makes her worry about the potential for violence or other signs of hate and intolerance.

“I understand it’s freedom of speech,” she said. “But we need to create awareness.”