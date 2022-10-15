 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BURLINGTON

Member of Burlington task force on race says 'That's just not OK' after another Confederate flag is displayed near Downtown

BURLINGTON — Another display of a Confederate flag is causing concern as Burlington community leaders work to improve race relations in the city.

Confederate flag displayed at residential property near downtown Burlington

The owner of this residential property in the 200 block of West State Street in Burlington says he will ask the tenants to remove the Confederate flag display out concern that it causes tension in the neighborhood.

Unlike other incidents of flags flying on poles or vehicles, this one is displayed inside the window of an apartment near Downtown Burlington.

A member of the city’s task force on race relations says all such displays should be taken seriously as a message of intolerance and an implied threat against people of color.

Brittany Angley-Thorngate, a task force member, said she would contact the building owner and ask him to have the flag removed.

“That’s just not OK,” she said. “People need to understand that that is really harmful.”

The flag was flying this week in the window of a second-floor apartment in the 200 block of West State Street, just west of downtown and across from the city’s Catholic school complex.

Wayne Amborn, owner of the duplex property, said he was unaware of the Confederate flag display. He said he would ask the tenants to remove it from the window.

As the building owner, Amborn said, he has some right to control what happens on the property, including what is displayed in the windows.

Amborn said the Confederate flag is not necessarily always intended as a racist symbol, but he recognizes that it causes problems in the neighborhood.

“I don’t like it,” he said.

The flag is objectionable to many people because it has become the emblem of the Confederacy that fought against the U.S. in the Civil War, which was fought largely to maintain legalized slavery in the South.

The most common Confederate flag — featuring crossing blue stripes with white outlines and white stars on a red background, including the one seen in the Burlington window — was never actually the national flag of the Confederacy, but rather is considered a “battle flag.” It has become more commonly flown in the 157 years since the Confederacy collapsed than in the four years while the Confederacy actually existed, usually either as (or simultaneously as) a sign of Southern pride and/or white supremacy.

The White man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery after chasing the 25-year-old Black man in a Georgia neighborhood was sentenced Monday to life in prison for committing a federal hate crime. Travis McMichael was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood in the port city of Brunswick. His punishment is largely symbolic, as McMichael was sentenced earlier this year to life without parole in a Georgia state court for Arbery's murder. Wood said McMichael had received a "fair trial." And it's not lost on the court that it was the kind of trial that Ahmaud Arbery did not receive before he was shot and killed," the judge said. McMichael was one of three defendants convicted in February of federal hate crime charges. His father, Greg McMichael, and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan had sentencing hearings scheduled later Monday. The McMichaels armed themselves with guns and used a pickup truck to chase Arbery after he ran past their home on Feb. 23, 2020. Bryan joined the pursuit in his own truck and recorded cellphone video of McMichael blasting Arbery with a shotgun. The McMichaels told police they suspected Arbery was a burglar. Investigators determined he was unarmed and had committed no crimes. Arbery's killing on Feb. 23, 2020, became part of a larger national reckoning over racial injustice and killings of unarmed Black people including George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Kentucky. Those two cases also resulted in the Justice Department bringing federal charges.

Burlington, whose population is predominantly white, has been dealing with racial tensions in recent years in the schools and the community at-large.

Just last month, the leader of the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism reported receiving a racist death threat in her mailbox — an incident being investigated by police.

Angley-Thorngate confronted city officials this summer after finding a Confederate flag flying in her neighborhood, outside another duplex in the 100 block of 100 block of East Jefferson Street. In that case, the property owner directed her tenants to remove the flag.

Burlington Mayor Jeannie Hefty then appointed Angley-Thorngate and her spouse, Josiah Angley-Thorngate, to the city’s task force, which is working to implement programs or services promoting racial tolerance and diversity.

Angley-Thorngate said she plans to report about the new Confederate flag display either to the task force or possibly again to the Burlington City Council.

Seeing the flag flown in her community, she said, makes her worry about the potential for violence or other signs of hate and intolerance.

“I understand it’s freedom of speech,” she said. “But we need to create awareness.”

