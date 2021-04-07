Melissa Kaprelian wins aldermanic race, will now serve as an elected official in the city and county

RACINE — After six years away from it, Melissa Kaprelian will be returning to Racine's City Council to represent District 5. Tuesday night's preliminary results showed her winning 380 votes to 199 over Nick Bonczkowski, a Kenosha firefighter-paramedic who had never run for office before.
She will replace Jennifer Levie, who didn't seek re-election.
Kaprelian had been District 5's alderman from 2011-15. Soon after choosing to leave the City Council, she was elected to the Racine County Board. Now, she aims to represent city residents on both governing bodies.
By being involved in both overlapping governments, Kaprelian says she hopes to help the city collaborate better than it has in the past with its neighbors — something that may become more necessary as consolidation of different services from fire to water to medical first responders is continually being discussed.
“I really feel I’m equipped now and more knowledgeable," she said during a Tuesday evening phone interview. "I can definitely serve both seats a lot better.”
Bonczkowski was gracious in defeat.
“I’m pretty disappointed I didn’t win," he said, reiterating that "I’m not a politician."
He continued: "I thought I could help the city, but it doesn’t look like I’ll be able to help the city in this aspect." Regarding the challenging budgetary times ahead, Bonczkowski said "I hope she (Kaprelian) will defend the city when it’s in hard predicaments, and continue to support police and fire."