 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Melissa Kaprelian wins aldermanic race, will now serve as an elected official in the city and county
1 comment

Melissa Kaprelian wins aldermanic race, will now serve as an elected official in the city and county

{{featured_button_text}}
Melissa Kaprelian

Kaprelian

RACINE — After six years away from it, Melissa Kaprelian will be returning to Racine's City Council to represent District 5. Tuesday night's preliminary results showed her winning 380 votes to 199 over Nick Bonczkowski, a Kenosha firefighter-paramedic who had never run for office before.

She will replace Jennifer Levie, who didn't seek re-election.

Kaprelian had been District 5's alderman from 2011-15. Soon after choosing to leave the City Council, she was elected to the Racine County Board. Now, she aims to represent city residents on both governing bodies.

By being involved in both overlapping governments, Kaprelian says she hopes to help the city collaborate better than it has in the past with its neighbors — something that may become more necessary as consolidation of different services from fire to water to medical first responders is continually being discussed.

“I really feel I’m equipped now and more knowledgeable," she said during a Tuesday evening phone interview. "I can definitely serve both seats a lot better.”

Nicholas Bonczkowski

Bonczkowski

Bonczkowski was gracious in defeat.

“I’m pretty disappointed I didn’t win," he said, reiterating that "I’m not a politician."

He continued: "I thought I could help the city, but it doesn’t look like I’ll be able to help the city in this aspect." Regarding the challenging budgetary times ahead, Bonczkowski said "I hope she (Kaprelian) will defend the city when it’s in hard predicaments, and continue to support police and fire."

1 comment
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

A Third Of U.S. Population Has Received 1 Dose Of A COVID-19 Vaccine

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News