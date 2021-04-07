Melissa Kaprelian wins aldermanic race, will now serve as an elected official in the city and county

RACINE — After six years away from it, Melissa Kaprelian will be returning to Racine's City Council to represent District 5. Tuesday night's preliminary results showed her winning 380 votes to 199 over Nick Bonczkowski, a Kenosha firefighter-paramedic who had never run for office before.

She will replace Jennifer Levie, who didn't seek re-election.

Kaprelian had been District 5's alderman from 2011-15. Soon after choosing to leave the City Council, she was elected to the Racine County Board. Now, she aims to represent city residents on both governing bodies.