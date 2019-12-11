Melissa Gonzalez promoted from correctional sergeant to lieutenant in Racine County Jail

RACINE — Melissa Gonzalez has been promoted from the rank of corrections sergeant to the rank of corrections lieutenant within the Racine County Jail, Sheriff Christopher Schmaling announced Tuesday afternoon.
The promotion will be put into effect on Jan. 4.
Gonzalez is currently working as a Racine County Jail supervisor, according to th Racine County Sheriff's Office.
Gonzalez has worked her way up the ranks over the past decade, since the Sheriff's Office started instituting a changeover that allowed employees who aren't sworn law enforcement officers to take on leadership roles within the jail.
She has been a sergeant since 2013.
"Congratulations to Corrections Lieutenant Gonzalez!" a press release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office stated.
Today's mugshots: Dec. 6
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Juan J DeLuna
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Juan J DeLuna, 1500 block of Prospect Street, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct.
Patrick J Hagarty
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Patrick J Hagarty, 2400 block of 90th Street, Sturtevant, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Enous N Anderson
Enous N Anderson, 3200 block of Indiana Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Emma D Davis
Emma D Davis, 2000 block of Lasalle Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5 and 15 grams), possession with intent to deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jeromy Donald Finke
Jeromy Donald Finke, Campbellsport, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, possess/illegally obtained prescription, possession of THC.
Akeem W First
Akeem W First, 1500 block of South Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), deliver of amphetamine, imitation of controlled substance.
Darrell J Gunn
Darrell J Gunn, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device.
Jacquelyn S Lynch
Jacquelyn S Lynch, 1800 block of Grange Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, concealing stolen firearm, possession of THC.
Eric G Otto Jr.
Eric G Otto Jr., 1400 block of Merganser Lane, Mount Pleasant, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Michelle Lauren Smith
Michelle Lauren Smith, 3300 block of Shorewood Drive, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher J Back
Christopher J Back, 10200 block of Root River Drive, Caledonia, misdemeanor bail jumping, violation of injunction (harassment).