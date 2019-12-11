Melissa Gonzalez promoted from correctional sergeant to lieutenant in Racine County Jail

RACINE — Melissa Gonzalez has been promoted from the rank of corrections sergeant to the rank of corrections lieutenant within the Racine County Jail, Sheriff Christopher Schmaling announced Tuesday afternoon.

The promotion will be put into effect on Jan. 4.

Gonzalez is currently working as a Racine County Jail supervisor, according to th Racine County Sheriff's Office.

Gonzalez has worked her way up the ranks over the past decade, since the Sheriff's Office started instituting a changeover that allowed employees who aren't sworn law enforcement officers to take on leadership roles within the jail.

She has been a sergeant since 2013.

"Congratulations to Corrections Lieutenant Gonzalez!" a press release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office stated.

