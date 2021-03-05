Mega-development that could increase Union Grove's population by 20% gets final approval

The Village Board, which had approved rezoning and preliminary plans for the project in January, approved the development agreement Monday night.

Originally proposed in 2007, Canopy Hill ran into troubles when the country sank into an economic recession the following year. A previous developer walked away, leaving the village heavily indebted for infrastructure work completed to accommodate Canopy Hill.

In announcing the new deal with Kenosha’s Bear Development, Village President Mike Aimone said the village will be able to pay off its investment in the site.

“This new development agreement not only solves the debt repayment,” Aimone said, “but also differs by offering a much more diversified housing stock with ample green space and connectivity for pedestrians.”

The agreement calls for 18 acres of public parkland and trails within Canopy Hill. The developer also will pay $1.9 million in fees and charges to support future utility needs and improvements to parks, the library and the fire department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.