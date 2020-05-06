Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, May 6
**Meeting schedules subject to change due to the health emergency.
RACINE COUNTY FINANCE AND HUMAN RESOURCES COMITTEE: 6 p.m., this meeting will be held via phone conferencing, the dial in number is 414-455-2762 and passcode is 858-648-9977.
NORWAY TOWN BOARD: 6:30 p.m., dial in at 1-877-309-2073 with passcode 702950637.
NORWAY JOINT TOWN BOARD AND PLANNING COMMISSION: To immediately follow Town Board Meeting, dial in at 1-877-309-2073 with passcode 702950637.
WIND POINT PUBLIC WORKS & UTILITIES COMMITTEE: 10 a.m., Web Ex Meeting Link: https://meetingsamer8.webex.com/meetingsamer8/j.php?MTID=m192a8fc68fa62aebacc9082f8fe0af0f, meeting number: 269 921 667, password: Mjm24mTu85F. Phone Dial In: 1-408-418-9388, access code: 296 921 667, password: 65624688.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.