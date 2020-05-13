Meetings: May 13, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, May 13

**Meeting schedules subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 1:30 p.m., audio and video conference via zoom, access via dial-in number is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 828 6302 9988, access via one-touch telephone is tel:+13126266799,,828630299#, access via internet is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82863029988.

CALEDONIA POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., audio and video conference via zoom, access via dial-in number is 1-(312) 626-6799 with access code 880 7058 0572, access via one-touch telephone is tel:+13126266799,, 88070580572#, access via internet is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88070580572, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

GRAHAM PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD: 5 p.m., meeting via Public Teleconference, join meeting at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/871181349. You can also dial in using your phone at (571) 317-3122 with access code 871-181-349, will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD, PLAN COMMISSION, CDA: 6 p.m. Presentation by village staff of the village zoning ordinance draft. This meeting will not be open for the public to be physically present. The public may observe the meeting by either phone or live stream online. To listen by phone, dial (866) 899-4679 and use access code 974-377-365. To view the live stream online, visit www.facebook.com/pg/VillageofMountPleasant/videos/. A link to the live stream is also available online at www.mtpleasantwi.gov/live. Presentation by village staff of the Blueprint: Mount Pleasant zoning ordinance draft

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0