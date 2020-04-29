Meetings for Wednesday, April 29
MEETINGS

Meetings for Wednesday, April 29

Meetings scheduled for

Wednesday, April 29

**Meeting schedules subject to change due to the health emergency.

WIND POINT LIGHTHOUSE COMMITTEE:5 p.m., village Administrative Office 215 E. Four Mile Road. Those wishing to observe the meeting may use WebEx to phone in and listen. Web Ex Meeting Link: https://meetingsamer8.webex.com/meetingsamer8/j.php?MTID=mf952b1a6d3bb413bcf9b2c364e869a9a; Password: uBMnCCMx887. Phone Dial In: 1-408-418-9388; Access Code: 623 520 841, Password: 82662269

