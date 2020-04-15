Meetings for Wednesday, April 15

Meetings scheduled for Wednesday, April 15
**Meeting schedules subject to change due to the health emergency.
BURLINGTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF CANVASSERS: 6 p.m. To view the meeting online, visit zoom.us; meeting ID 899 2136 1321; password 2AtTXd; to listen via phone, call 312-626-6799; meeting I.D. 899 2136 1321; password 492133.
RACINE COUNTY BOARD OF CANVASS: 9 a.m., Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave., first floor conference room.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.