Meetings for Tuesday, Mar. 10

Meetings scheduled for
Tuesday, Mar. 10
BURLINGTON PLAN COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m., City Council chambers, Police Department, 224 E. Jefferson St.
CALEDONIA PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
STURTEVANT COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 5:30 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.; will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: Committee meetings; 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.
RACINE COUNTY BOARD EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: 5:45 p.m., Ives Grove Office Complex (conference room behind board chambers), 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville; will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
RACINE COUNTY BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Ives Grove Office Complex , 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.
WATERFORD FIRE COMMISSION: 5 p.m., Village Hall, 123 N. River St.; will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.