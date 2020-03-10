Meetings for Tuesday, Mar. 10
MEETINGS

Meetings for Tuesday, Mar. 10

Meetings scheduled for

Tuesday, Mar. 10

BURLINGTON PLAN COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m., City Council chambers, Police Department, 224 E. Jefferson St.

CALEDONIA PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

STURTEVANT COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 5:30 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.; will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: Committee meetings; 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.

RACINE COUNTY BOARD EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: 5:45 p.m., Ives Grove Office Complex (conference room behind board chambers), 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville; will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE COUNTY BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Ives Grove Office Complex , 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.

WATERFORD FIRE COMMISSION: 5 p.m., Village Hall, 123 N. River St.; will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

