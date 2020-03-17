Meetings for Tuesday, Mar. 17
MEETINGS

Meetings for Tuesday, Mar. 17

Meetings scheduled for

Tuesday, March 17

**Meeting schedules subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers, Police Department, 224 E. Jefferson St.

BURLINGTON CITY COUNCIL: Immediately following Committee of the Whole meeting, Council Chambers, Police Department, 224 E. Jefferson St.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF RACINE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS: 6:15 p.m., HARC Office, 837 Main St., will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

LAKESHORES LIBRARY BOARD MEETING: 6:30 p.m., 2nd Floor, Suite 600, 29134 Evergreen Drive, Rochester.

MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.

RACINE WATERWORKS COMMISSION: 4 p.m., Room 227, City Hall Annex, 800 Center St.

RACINE WASTEWATER COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., Room 227, City Hall Annex, 800 Center St.

RACINE CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 2801 89th St.

YORKVILLE SEWER AND WATER COMMISSION: 6 p.m., Village Board Room, Union Grove Municipal Center, 925 15th Ave.

