Meetings for Tuesday, Feb. 25

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 25
RACINE COUNTY BOARD OF CANVASS: 9 a.m., County Clerk’s Office, Racine County Courthouse, 730 Washington Ave., Racine.
RACINE COUNTY EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., Conference room behind County Board Chambers, Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville; will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.
RACINE COUNTY BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.
STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 2801 89th St.