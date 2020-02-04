Meetings for Tuesday, Feb. 4

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 4

BURLINGTON COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6:30 p.m., City Council Chambers, Police Department, 224 E. Jefferson St.

BURLINGTON CITY COUNCIL: To immediately follow Committee of the Whole meeting, City Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St.; will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

CALEDONIA POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane; will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

CALEDONIA UTILITY DISTRICT: 6 p.m., Caledonia Utility District Office, 333 4½ Road; will go into a closed session and reconvene into an open session.

RACINE COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6 p.m., Room 205, City Hall, 730 Washington Ave.

STURTEVANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m., Village Hall, 2801 89th St.

