Meetings for Tuesday, April 14

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, April 14

**Meeting schedules subject to change due to the health emergency.

BURLINGTON PLAN COMMISSION: 6:30 p.m. Online link: https://us02web.zoom.us/s/418121269?pwd=Tlk5UCsxcDB3TGFlUmtRd1pRM3RKZz09, Password: 441655; Phone link: 312-626-6799, Webinar ID: 418 121 269, Password: 441655. To attend the meeting virtually, click on the link listed above or dial in with the phone number provided. Particiapnts may need to create a Zoom account if they access the meeting online. Viewers/listeners will participate as an attendee, not a panelist. They will be muted by the meeting moderator.

RACINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT BOARD OF CANVASSERS MEETING: 9 a.m., Mygatts Room, Building 1, Administrative Service Campus, 3109 Mount Pleasant St. Please be advised that the occupancy of the room and proximity of individuals who may be present will be limited based on the directives from Wisconsin state officials regarding social distancing.

RACINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING: 5:45 p.m., Will be held via phone conferencing, dial in 414-455-2762 and use passcode 858-648-9977.

