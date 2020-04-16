Meetings for Thursday, April 16
Meetings for Thursday, April 16

Meetings scheduled for Tuesday, April 16

**Meeting schedules subject to change due to the health emergency.

CALEDONIA LEGISLATIVE/LICENSING COMMITTEE:12:30 p.m. This will not be an in-person meeting. Audio and video is available via Zoom. Access via dial-in by calling 1-312-626-6799; access code: 995 0311 6988. Access via one-touch telephone:13126266799, 99503116988#. Access via internet: https://zoom.us/j/99503116988

