Meetings for Monday, Mar. 23

Meetings scheduled for Monday, March 23
**Meeting schedules subject to change due to the health emergency.
JOINT PARK TRANSITION COMMISSION MEETING: 11 a.m., Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.
BURLINGTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT SPECIAL BOARD MEETING: 6:30 p.m., 100 N. Kane St., will be in a closed session due to state health emergency.
MOUNT PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD: 6:30 p.m., Ebe Auditorium, Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive. NOTE: will be closed to in-person attendance due to state health emergency; to view live stream online go to: facebook.com/pg/VillageofMountPleasant/videos/
WATERFORD VILLAGE BOARD: Special meeting, 6:30 p.m., held via teleconference on Facebook.
YORKVILLE VILLAGE BOARD: 6 p.m. NOTE: will be closed to in-person attendance due to state health emergency. To join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone, go online to: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/419649509; You can also dial in using your phone 571-317-3122; Access Code: 419-649-509