Meeting them where they are: Health pros, Racine alderman go door-to-door to get COVID vaccine shots in arms

"You won't even know it by the time it's over," Hernandez told the girl. "The nurses are so good, they've done thousands of vaccinations."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We provide them with all of the resources to get the vaccine," Hernandez told a reporter. "We're also here to inform them of the benefits (of the vaccine), and the incentive that Racine currently has, which for some individuals, that is the tipping point to actually get the vaccine."

Anyone who was vaccinated at the mobile clinic — either with their first or second dose — was rewarded by the city with a $50 gift card.

'You've got to keep coming'

Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show Racine County is sitting at about 63% of its eligible population as being vaccinated; a number that the city wants to bring higher, propelling their pop-up and mobile vaccination efforts.