MOUNT PLEASANT — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is scheduled to host a public meeting Tuesday to discuss the future roadway resurfacing project along state Highway 38 (Northwestern Avenue) from Highway K to Highway MM in Racine County.
The meeting is scheduled for 5-7 p.m., Sept. 24. in Community Room 1 at the Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
With the project currently scheduled for construction in 2021, the public is encouraged to attend the meeting to review project details, ask questions and provide comments that may assist WisDOT during the project’s design. WisDOT staff will be available to discuss the project on an individual basis.
Those who are unable to attend the meeting and would like project information can contact Nguyen Ly, WisDOT project manager, at 262-548-8739 or by email at Nguyen.Ly@dot.wi.gov.
The meeting facility is wheelchair accessible. Deaf or hard of hearing persons needing assistance can contact Nguyen Ly via the Wisconsin Telecommunications Relay system (dialing 711). To arrange for assistance, WisDOT officials ask that attendees call no later than three working days prior to the meeting.
Great, the road needs to be rebuilt. Just don't let Cornerstone anywhere near it!!!!!
[beam]
