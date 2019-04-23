Try 3 months for $3

CALEDONIA — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is scheduled to hold an open-house style community business meeting regarding the upcoming resurfacing of Highway 32 (Douglas Avenue) from Five Mile Road to a half mile north of Highway 31.

The meeting is scheduled to take place from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, at the Caledonia Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane. Maps and other materials describing the project will be on display and WisDOT representatives will be available to discuss the project on an individual basis.

Those who cannot attend the meeting but would like to find out more about the project, can contact WisDOT project managers Charles Krummel at (414) 750-0565 or by email at charles.krummel@dot.wi.gov; or Lance L. Fischer at (262) 548-5919 or by email at lance.fischer@dot.wi.gov.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Assistant Managing Editor

Pete Wicklund is the local editor for The Journal Times.

Load comments