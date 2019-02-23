Try 1 month for 99¢
Town of Burlington News

Burlington Town Hall, 32288 Bushnell Road

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — An informational presentation regarding the April advisory referendum on the Town of Burlington incorporating as a village is scheduled for Thursday night.

The meeting is set for 7 p.m., at the Burlington Town Hall, 32288 Bushnell Road.

Members of the citizen committee looking into incorporation will be on hand to answer questions in advance of the referendum on April 2. Town voters that day are to see the following question on their ballots: “Shall the Town continue to explore becoming a Village?”

The outcome will have no immediate effect: a “yes” vote does not necessarily mean that the town will pursue incorporation, but will tell the Town Board that the taxpayers are interested in learning more.

Last April, Town Supervisor Barb Ruud and resident Dennis Janis proposed forming the citizen committee to research whether the town could incorporate and what would be the costs and benefits.

The town already has its own Fire Department, Highway Department and police protection, giving it a leg up on other communities that have attempted or considered incorporation.

The town has a population of about 6,500, making it the seventh-most populated of Racine County’s 17 municipalities. The town includes the densely populated areas around Browns Lake and Bohners Lake, but other parts of the town may not meet the state’s population requirements, which could make the incorporation process, if it unfolds, more difficult.

