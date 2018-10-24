Try 1 month for 99¢
Road construction affects local businesses
The sign for Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road, can be seen behind mounds of rubble on Highway MM.

 ADAM ROGAN adam.rogan@journaltimes.com

MOUNT PLEASANT — Residents looking for information on the Highway MM and Highway 38 construction might be in some luck.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has scheduled a public informational meeting on Monday at 5 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive, Room 1.

The construction on those highways continues to be a point of frustration with some residents as those roads have been ripped up and orange barrels have lined the lanes since last April.

According to a press release the project “is expected to be substantially complete in late November, though the construction schedule is weather dependent and subject to change.”

For several months Cornerstone Pavers, the company in charge of the project, has met with residents to give them updates on the project. During a meeting last month officials from Cornerstone said they plan for the project to be fully completed by December.

When construction was first being done, officials from Cornerstone said they discovered utilities from AT&T that they were previously unaware of and blame that for the delay.

The project on County Highway MM and State Highway 38 has a price tag of over $5.3 million and is split between the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, which is providing 80 percent of the costs through federal funds and Racine County, which is picking up the remaining 20 percent of costs.

