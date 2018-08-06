RACINE COUNTY — Two Republican candidates for Wisconsin Assembly District 62 will be on the primary ballot Aug. 14.
Tom Weatherston, R-Caledonia, who has served as the 62nd District representative since 2012, announced in April he would not be seeking re-election, opening the Republican field up to Racine Unified School Board President Robert Wittke and John Leiber, former president of the Caledonia Parks and Recreation Commission.
The 62nd District includes Wind Point, Caledonia, North Bay, Raymond, the Town of Norway, part of Racine and a small part of Mount Pleasant.
Former State Sen. John Lehman is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination.
In advance of the primary, Wittke and Leiber provided The Journal Times with short responses to questions about their candidacy.
What motivated you to run for office?
Wittke: The opportunity to serve our community on a broader scale and to continue to move our state forward. As a lifelong resident of Racine County and father of four, I care about seeing our community thrive with small businesses, local employment opportunities and a safe, effective education system. I am running for the Assembly because I believe my accounting background, as well as my service to our local schools will help me be an effective legislator in Madison and create opportunities for our community for generations to come.
Leiber: I have always wanted to serve my community. After college I worked as a substitute teacher. I then got involved in local government and became the president of the Caledonia Parks and Recreation Commission. While volunteering on campaigns, I discovered I enjoyed the challenge and importance of politics and started working in the state Capitol. As a legislative aide I learned how to get things done, and I realized that I have both the skills and the drive necessary to succeed in representing the 62nd District.
What do you think are the biggest issues in this race?
Wittke: There are many issues that are important to me, such as cutting taxes, decreasing our state debt while balancing our budget, protecting our Second Amendment rights, being pro-life, etc. However, as I talk to people when I am out in the district, I continuously hear concerns about how the Foxconn development will transform and impact our municipalities, the burden of affording health insurance and the need to build a quality workforce. I believe one of the major policy issues from the last legislative session will have to be addressed, funding our transportation infrastructure needs.
Leiber: The issues people are talking about at the doors are the impact of Foxconn, K-12 and higher education needs and demands for the future, and transportation funding and project management. People want to keep the tax burden low and want a strong voice in Madison protecting the interests of our area.
How do you plan to solve those issues?
Wittke: I will continue to build on my existing relationships with leaders of the towns, villages, and business community within the district to address future challenges posed by the Foxconn development. I support provisions of the Health Care Stability Plan as a positive step to decrease healthcare insurance costs and stabilize coverage in the state. I have direct experience working to transform our workforce development at the high school level (through initiatives such as) Academies of Racine to get students trained for real-world, quality jobs. My private sector and accounting/tax background will be an asset in Madison.
Leiber: I want Racine County residents to get as much benefit from the Foxconn development as possible. I’m a strong proponent of dynamic workforce investment and of our higher education system, especially the robust training and retraining capabilities offered by our Wisconsin Technical College System. Responsible long-range planning and a consistent funding mechanism for transportation are crucial during this time of development and in our future. We need to look at K-12 funding, not just in how much we spend, but how we spend, to get the best value for taxpayers and students.
Anyone but that draft dodging clown Lehman!!!!!1
Why doesn’t anyone ask if they would push for an independent Caledonia school district? It seems that the school board president would be against it???
