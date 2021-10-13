Meet the Racinian who spent seven months in Antarctica and is now giving back with her own coffee

"I became the second woman — the first in the counterclockwise direction — to sea kayak around Lake Superior," Ulbricht said. It took her two months and she went with two other friends.

Ulbricht said what inspires her to be so adventurous outdoors is her "enjoyment and the personal growth and the satisfaction of what is given to me being able to go out into the wilderness."

She said she fundraised for WI because she believes everyone deserves that freeing experience of exploring the outdoors.

Passing it down

When Ulbricht delivered another supply of fresh coffee beans to HALO, her mother, Kathy Ulbricht, was in tow.

She said the most important thing for her and her husband, Robert, while raising Jenny was to provide her with "roots and wings."

"We wanted her to have a strong foundation, and to be able to reach out to others," Kathy, a former veterinarian, said of her daughter's generosity. She recalled when Jenny had spent one Christmas morning cleaning animal shelters.

Jenny said she had grown up with her parents' love of animals and the outdoors and their altruism as influences. "That was a big part of our life and a big part educationally coming up and in grade school."