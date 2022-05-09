Meet the Racine woman just honored for her 50 years of dedication to advancing women in education

MOUNT PLEASANT — In 1966, a young woman graduated from Lakeland College.

Joyce Gregg started out with a major in elementary education but decided it required too much history, she remembered with a laugh. That realization led to her pursuing (and later receiving) a degree in mathematics and a minor in business administration.

There was one other woman in her math program, and one other woman in the business program.

“In those days you were either a teacher, a nurse, or a secretary,” she said, then added, “Or a housewife.”

But the times, they were a-changing. The percentage of women in 1966 with a college degree was just above 7%. Twenty years earlier, it was roughly 4%.

Gregg grew up on a farm in Cedar Grove. Her mother had a two-year degree in education and her father was a farmer who also served on the school board for 30 years. They supported education and their daughter’s desire to earn her college degree.

She said she had a good college professor, so there were no issues there, but what about the men in the class?

“I had four brothers,” she said, “so I was used to dealing with men.”

After graduating, Gregg taught math at Gifford Junior High School for five years.

In 1972, Gregg joined the Racine branch of the American Association of University Women. With AAUW, she spent the next 50 years working for equity in education for women.

On Tuesday, the organization honored Gregg and Cathy Loeser with the 50 Year Life Membership title during a dinner at Meadowbrook Country Club.

Racine AAUW has 12 members who have attained the 50 Year Life Membership. In 2023, the Racine branch will celebrate its centennial.

The big question

After all the barriers women have kicked down in recent decades, is there still a need for AAUW?

“Oh, yes,” Gregg said. “I think we need AAUW more than ever.”

There are more women going to college and joining the ranks of professional workers, but women continue to make less money than men on the job, and AAUW has been active in promoting pay equity issues.

“Until we get equal pay, there’s still a lot to do,” Gregg said.

The newest initiative is a cooperative effort between the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and AAUW called "Start Smart," where women who are preparing to graduate learn how to negotiate their salary.

A second program called "Work Smart" is for women who are already working but could use some assistance learning to translate their volunteer work, or other work, into better pay during negotiations.

Gregg noted the organization is also well-known for its commitment to research, which includes research into sexual harassment in the schools, Title IX, equity for girls, and many other issues impacting women in education.

AAUW is also working to expand college attendance in communities of color. One of the AAUW's Public Policy Priorities chosen by membership was a commitment to addressing systemic racism.

Public Policy Priorities highlight AAUW’s commitment to gender equality through research, education and advocacy, as noted in the organization’s literature.

Scholarships

One of AAUW’s notable endeavors is its scholarship programs. Racine AAUW intends to award $21,000 in scholarships this year to young women in their junior or senior year of college or who are entering the second year of a two-year program.

At the national level, AAUW gave out $6 million in fellowships and grants in the present 2022-2023 cycle.

One of the activities that contributes to the scholarship fund is the annual book sale. Gregg has been chairman of the committee overseeing the book sale since 2010.

The book sale is 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday (May 12-14), which are half-price days in the lower level of the CVS Pharmacy at 1122 West Blvd.

In addition to all of their endeavors, AAUW is also “a great organization to get to know other people,” she said.

And, of course, it’s a great place to network.

“Come and join us," Gregg said, "you don’t need a special invitation to join."

