RACINE — Eight officers became new members of the Racine Police Department in August.
The department is still slightly understaffed at 189 sworn members, a shortage caused by a high number of retirements, according to Sgt. Adam Malacara.
New recruits are still welcome to send in applications.
“A few years back, we switched to accepting applications all year long. We did that to make the process easier for us to continually have a pool of people to choose from as openings on the department come up,” Malacara explained in an email. “Each hiring process that is initiated creates a list of potential new hires from the people that apply.”
The following biographical information was provided by the Racine Police Department.
Travis Brady
- Education: Indiana Wesleyan University, criminal justice
- Prior experience: Marion Police Department in Indiana
Brandy Campbell
- Education: Lakeland University, criminal justice
- Prior experience: Department of Corrections
Zacharias Hyatt
- Education: UW-Oshkosh, criminal justice
- Hometown: Racine
- Son of Officer Fred Hyatt
Zachariah Kuiper
- Education: Gateway Technical College, criminal justice
- Prior experience: Corrections division of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office
Brooke Miehle
- Education: UW-Parkside, criminal justice
- Prior experience: Corrections division of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department
Gilberto Reyes
- Education: Carthage College, criminal justice
- Prior experience: Department of Corrections
Carlos Reyes
- Prior experience: Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office
- Residence: Milwaukee
Jacob Ulickey
- Education: UW-Platteville, criminal justice
- Residence: Milwaukee
Department promotions
Three officers were also promoted during the August ceremony.
- Joe Villalobos, a 19-year veteran of the Racine Police Department, is now a sergeant. He had been an investigator since March 2010, before which he served in the Patrol Division. As part of the patrol division, Villalobos was a training officer and a member of the Community Oriented Policing Unit. In his lengthy career with the RPD, Villalobos has received several awards.
- Theodore Bodnar has been promoted to the role of investigator and has been assigned to the General Investigations Division. He has been with the RPD for eight years and worked most of his career as a patrol officer working third shift.
- Robert Ortiz has been promoted to the role of investigator. He has been with the RPD for 13 years. For the past five years, he has been assigned to the Villa Street COP House. Ortiz has also been a member of Racine County’s SWAT team for seven years. In his career thus far, Ortiz has earned 10 awards and commendations.
